Police launch investigation into the tragedy after finding a body of a man in slum children’s play area

Cops launched an investigation into the tragic discovery of a man’s body in a playground.

This horrifying discovery occurred in Alvaston in Derbyshire around 6.15am on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Police were notified of concerns over the safety of a man and rushed to respond.

Unfortunately, the body of the victim was found upon arrival.

This man’s suicide is being treated with suspicion.

This afternoon, the police station was still in force while inquiries were made.

The park has been reopened and it was removed.

The police stated that they were called by the Alvaston Police Department to inspect a park near Shardlow Road at Alvaston around 6.15 a.m. today (12 April), due to concerns about the safety of a male.

“Officers went to the park, and they found the remains of a male body. The scene was there while officers investigated, but it has been cleared away.

It is not thought that there are any unusual circumstances around the death, and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

