Lauren Scruggs Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. Jason Kennedy 2

Jason Kennedy And Lauren Scruggs KennedyThe extended family of’s mother is expanding.

The couple announced on April 11 that they’re expecting their second child together on social media with a sweet Video Jason and their one-year old son playing peekaboo Ryver. Former E! The former E!

Lauren and Jason posted a sweet series of photos that included the Instagram video. It showed Lauren smiling and giving Ryver kisses and holding up their pregnancy test.

The caption she wrote was “This is a great surprise, and the sweetest twist in the plot,” I can’t wait to see little Ryver become a big brother.” 

Of course, their friends were thrilled for the duo, who wed in 2014. “I love you all !!!” E! Ex-E! Giuliana Rancic Comment below. Your sweet, beautiful family is so very much appreciated. Addition Twilight Alum Taylor Lautner, “I can’t wait.”

