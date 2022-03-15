AP: Ukrainian Woman Dies in Mariupol Maternity Ward Bombing

Get the Insider App You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or a completely ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

“Kill me now!”These were the words that a pregnant Ukrainian woman shouted at medics after realizing she was losing her baby. Associated PressReport on Monday. Her baby didn’t survive and neither did her wife, whose body was taken before medical staff could determine her name.

Mariupol maternity was the place where she had been hurt. Three were killed in a shelling incident by Russian forces on Wednesday March 9, 2009..

The woman was one of three pregnant women impacted by the blast whom the outlet was able to track down — two of whom survived and gave BirthFor daughters.

The aftermath of the blast was captured in a graphic photo that featured a distraught pregnant woman on a stretcher. It was widely shared on social media.

According to the AP, the woman suffered from a fractured pelvis and a detached hip. She was taken to another hospital closer to the frontlines of Russia’s war against Ukraine, where she had an emergency cesarean birth.

Dr. Timur Marina told the AP, “more than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,”And that “Both died.”

On Wednesday, the shelling attack took place. Russia’s foreign minister claimed that the hospital was the host of the Ukrainian military. Insider reported.

At least three civilians died — including a child — and 17 more were injured, according to the Insider report.

Top UNICEF officials, World Health Organization and United Nations Population Found, call the targeting of vulnerable population such as babies, children and pregnant women and those who are sick, “targeting” “an act of unconscionable cruelty”In a joint Sunday Statement.

“The health care system in Ukraine is clearly under significant strain, and its collapse would be a catastrophe. Every effort must be made to prevent this from happening…International humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld, and the protection of civilians must be our top priority,”UN officials Additional.

More than 4,300 babies have been born since the outbreak of war. More than 80,000 more are expected in the next three months according to UN.

Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has been a disaster This has been up to 19 days.600 people have been killed in the past year, although this number is likely to be lower.