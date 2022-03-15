Clayton Makes A Surprised Choice for The Finale After The Bachelor’s Rose Ceremony From Hell.

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers to Part 1 The BachelorThe Season 26 finale aired on March 14.

Jesse PalmerWarning viewers, we were about to witness “The Rose Ceremony From Hell,” and he really wasn’t kidding. In fact, the first hour of Monday’s episode — Part 1 of The Bachelor’s Season 26 finale — was spent with neither Clayton EchardNeither his final two wives, Rachel Recchia Gabby WindeyThe art of knowing. How to proceed with the show . The second hour looked to be getting back on track, with Recchia and Windey both meeting Echard’s family — until Echard made a shocking decision to set up Part 2 of the finale.

Clayton Echard Nearly Loses Both of the Remaining Contestants “The Rose Ceremony From Hell”

Viewers have seen promos for “The Rose Ceremony From Hell”We finally got answers to our questions about the events of that season Clayton Echard stated that he was “so broken,” Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey were also told by him that he had been in love with them both and had slept together. He also confessed that he was in love with Susie EvansHe then eliminated them both. controversial Fantasy Suite date .

The two remaining women were understandably upset by Clayton Echard’s admissions, and they both walked off-set, leaving Echard to listen to their cries echoing through the huge room he was in. After speaking to each woman, the rose ceremony started again. Rachel Recchia accepted the rose, however, Gabby Windey said she couldn’t, and asked the BachelorShe will be taken out. The NFL cheerleader said she didn’t want to be the one he loved “the most” because you can’t measure love:

I’m not in the business of competing with anyone for love.

Speak like a candidate The Bachelorette ’s next lead , am I right? However, after she spoke with Clayton Echard for a while longer, Gabby Windey decided to stay and accepted the rose — much to Rachel Recchia’s relief, because she did not look pleased at the prospect of being the only woman left by default.

Clayton Echard Marries Susie Evans, After Gabby and Rachel Met His Family.!

After the long and wild rose ceremony, Gabby Windey was joined by Rachel Recchia for a final date with Clayton Echard. This was to see his family. These dates were more intense than usual. The BachelorFranchise, the lead informed his parents about the situation before he died. His parents were ridiculously kind and understanding of what the women had gone through, with Clayton’s dad America wins in the way that he expressed concern over Recchia-Windey.

In the end, however, Clayton Echard told his family he hadn’t been able to stop thinking about Susie Evans. Despite his parents’ objections, Echard told Jesse Palmer that he wanted to try to win Evans back, which he will apparently try to do when the Season 26 finale continues Tuesday.