Animal shelter made me pay £800 for cat ‘crossed with wild animal’ – I’m doing a DNA test to prove I’ve been scammed

AN INFLUENCER is thinking of taking legal action against an animal shelter which charged her £800 for what they claimed was a rare cat.

Chloe Mitchell got her DNA test done after her followers alerted her to the fact that her cat was not a purebred.

5 Chloe had her cat Puka tested for DNA to determine if she was being scammed by the shelter Credit: TikTok/@chloevmitchell

5 Shelter continues to deny all wrongdoing Credit: TikTok/@chloevmitchell

The shelter told her the cat was £800 because she is a “fifth-generation African Savannah cat,” which is “super rare.”

Fifth generation African Savannah cats can cost between £1200 to £7000 – but most of Chloe’s followers seem to think Puka is a tabby cat.

After Months of discussion, she’s deciding whether or not to take legal action against the shelter which may have put her out of £800.

Chloe said: “I don’t yet know whether I will take legal action.

The cost is high and I am not certain how to proceed.

The shelter from which she adopted her cat was the source of a number of similar messages.

She added: “I feel a little obligated. The shelter director scares the hell out of me, and I just want to get on with my life.

Not only did she scam me out of money, she also scammed many other people.

The aforementioned is a Facebook The shelter Noah Project explained in a post that the high price of the cat was not related to its breed.

The litter Puka was a part of were all sick, and each kitten reportedly cost £400 each to treat – as well as an all-meat diet to heal.

Shelter claimed that “all of our Animals Leave here with their microchip and all the shots, preventatives and vaccinations.

This all costs money. “No one makes a profit, all the money goes to medical supplies, food etc.”

Mashele Garret-Arndt, director of the Noah Project, has stated that Chloe’s story is not true.

Mashele said: “I’m so mad about this because she’s not only lying about this story but she’s making a profit off this.”

Chloe is considering legal action if Puka’s results are not yet in.

Chloe’s TikTok fans shared their views on a possible scam Chloe could be facing.

One shared: “Ain’t no way she’s an African Savannah cat, I need to see the DNA test on that one.”

One person said: “That’s a tabby standard cat …”

5 Shelter claimed Puka to be a F5 African Savannah Cat Credit: TikTok/@chloevmitchell

5 Chloe doesn’t know if she will take legal action. Credit: TikTok/@chloevmitchell