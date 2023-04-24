Animal shelter made me pay £800 for cat ‘crossed with wild animal’ – I’m doing a DNA test to prove I’ve been scammed

AN INFLUENCER is thinking of taking legal action against an animal shelter which charged her £800 for what they claimed was a rare cat.

Chloe Mitchell got her DNA test done after her followers alerted her to the fact that her cat was not a purebred.

Chloe had her cat Puka tested for DNA to determine if she was being scammed by the shelter
Shelter continues to deny all wrongdoing

The shelter told her the cat was £800 because she is a “fifth-generation African Savannah cat,” which is “super rare.”

Fifth generation African Savannah cats can cost between £1200 to £7000 – but most of Chloe’s followers seem to think Puka is a tabby cat.

After Months of discussion, she’s deciding whether or not to take legal action against the shelter which may have put her out of £800.

Chloe said: “I don’t yet know whether I will take legal action.

The cost is high and I am not certain how to proceed.

The shelter from which she adopted her cat was the source of a number of similar messages.

She added: “I feel a little obligated. The shelter director scares the hell out of me, and I just want to get on with my life.

Not only did she scam me out of money, she also scammed many other people.

The aforementioned is a Facebook The shelter Noah Project explained in a post that the high price of the cat was not related to its breed.

The litter Puka was a part of were all sick, and each kitten reportedly cost £400 each to treat – as well as an all-meat diet to heal.

Shelter claimed that “all of our Animals Leave here with their microchip and all the shots, preventatives and vaccinations.

This all costs money. “No one makes a profit, all the money goes to medical supplies, food etc.”

Mashele Garret-Arndt, director of the Noah Project, has stated that Chloe’s story is not true.

Mashele said: “I’m so mad about this because she’s not only lying about this story but she’s making a profit off this.”

Chloe is considering legal action if Puka’s results are not yet in.

Chloe’s TikTok fans shared their views on a possible scam Chloe could be facing.

One shared: “Ain’t no way she’s an African Savannah cat, I need to see the DNA test on that one.”

One person said: “That’s a tabby standard cat …”

Shelter claimed Puka to be a F5 African Savannah Cat
Chloe doesn't know if she will take legal action.
Puka's original name was Heart

