Len Goodman tells his unlikely story of how he became a Strictly contestant after being a’real-life Billy Elliot,’ and finding fame only at the age of 60.

He is the 60-year-old star that helped Strictly Come Dancing become the smash hit of today.

Len Goodman’s death, caused by bone cancer, was announced to the world of showbusiness and dance today. It is the day of his 79th Birthday.

9 Len in his final Dancing With The Stars series, November Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

9 Len is survived by his wife Sue, son James and 2 grandchildren Goff Photos

A spokesperson for the star confirmed the former Strictly judge “died peacefully over the weekend surrounded by his family,” in a Tunbridge Wells Hospice.

She added Len was a “much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood led the tributes to his former co-star, tweeting: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away.

“My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and “It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern”will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman wrote: “I’m so sad about Len. He was a man of his own, brilliant and generous. A man full of warmth and humor. All love is sent to family and friends. X”

Dancer Katya Jones added: “Unbelievably sad news! RIP Len Goodman. Your memory will live on in our hearts for ever. You are our favourite.

9 Camilla the Strictly Fan will dance with us in 2019. Credit: Getty

9 Len, his wife Cherry and first dance partner. Rex

“What an honor it was to have been in your company.”

It’s a sentiment I share as someone who got to spend time with Len over the years, as the author of the official Strictly annual.

At least once a year we’d meet for a coffee or two at Bluewater shopping centre – where he would often take his ‘old mum’ before she passed away in 2015 – or at his beloved golf course in the Kent countryside.

Len, the gentleman I always knew and admired, never let me buy a cup of coffee or drink.

He always arrived early and whatever the weather, he’d find a table outside, so he could enjoy his habitual cigar, and it was always a pleasure to be in his company.

Len is exactly what you see.

It was equally witty, charmed and curmudgeonly. His killer smile, mischievous twinkle and candid manner of speaking made him popular with the viewers from the very first episode of the series in 2004.

Fans loved him for his earthy charm and off-the-cuff phrases including “Pickle my walnuts” and “Shut up, close the door and call me Mary.”

He was not interested in showbiz divas or shirkers.

Len often stated that he appreciated the fact that fame had come late, as it helped him stay grounded. After every Strictly show, Len would be in his car driving home with Sue, before the other stars went to the bar.

Len never flinched in front of royalty and treated all people the same.

In 2019, after dancing with Strictly Fan Queen Camilla at a charitable event, he simply said: “It is my favourite type of dance.” “Holding a beautiful lady, and doing a little shuffle.”

9 Len and his son James who has taken over the Dance School Rex

9 Len Craig had a close relationship off screen Credit: AP

Barrow boy in the ballroom

Len, born April 1944, moved from Bromley to South East London at the age of 6.

Growing up, he helped his family push their vegetable barrow and was told by his headmaster that he was “never going to amount to anything.

You’re a failure at school. He was told, “You’ll fail in life.”

His memoir, “Echos of Billy Elliot”, notes that he began as an apprentice in Woolwich’s docks but switched to dancing when an injury put paid to his dreams of being a professional footballer.

While taking dancing classes, he first met Cherry Kingston. She was the world champion and daughter of Joy Tolhurst. They began competing together in ballroom events.

The Royal Albert Hall was the venue for his first big competition. 53 of his docker buddies, who arrived on a coach with a few too much to drink had been waiting.

The British Exhibition Championships was won four times by the team.

Before he retired, he also won World Exhibition Championships.

When Joy’s husband died, she asked the 22-year-old Len to step in and help her teach – paving the way for his own career as a renowned dance tutor.

The couple started a dance studio in Dartford, England. However, their marriage was strained when Len gave up dancing and Cherry moved on to a Frenchman who had a fortune.

9 Len loved to play golf Alamy

Travolta Saved

Len began a new relationship with Lesley. She was the former spouse of Black Sabbath’s manager, and they share a son, James.

Len’s business was failing and he was struggling to make ends meet. The film Saturday Night Fever saved his life.

Len lured a generation of Travolta fans with posters that read: “You’ve heard the music, now learn the dances. ”

After the Grease movie was released, there were queues that stretched half-way down Dartford High Street.

Len Goodman, who was born and raised in Dartford like myself, had been a household word long before his Strictly fame.

As did hundreds of local kids, I also attended the Len Goodman Dance Academy. As a teenager I would spend many happy nights at his under-18 disco above Rumpy Bar, in the centre of town.

9 Len was close to Bruno after both of them appeared in the UK and Us shows together

Auditions on 60th Birthday

Len was drafted as a replacement at the last minute to be on the panel of judges for a brand-new show called Strictly Come Dancing when it first launched in 2004.

Craig Revel Horwood Arlene Philips and Bruno Tonioli signed on but one of the four judges, who was from ballroom dancing, pulled out. BBC was desperate for an expert to speak up, so they asked professional dancers.

Erin Boag – the former New Zealand champion – asked “Have yo tried Len Goodman?” It’s not a big deal, he’s only a Dartford dance instructor.

Len was always telling the story about how he got the interview for the job at his 60th year – when people were starting to wind up their careers.

He still had a mortgage and his dance school was making a small profit but the job on Strictly, he said, “changed my life”.

He later recalled coming home to partner Sue, who he wed in 2012, and saying: “They want to pay me £1,000 an episode and they will pick me up in a car, and take me home again.”

It was also the inspiration for his autobiography: Better Late than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom.

Len stamped his authority on the show with his knowledge of ballroom and strict adherence to the rules, which saw him frequently marking down routines for illegal lifts.

It was his brutal honesty, unique way of saying things and down to earth sense of humor that won over Strictly’s viewers.

He used one of the phrases that his grandfather loved to use, “all sizzle, no sausage”.

Other memorable phrases included: “It’s a lovely rise and fall, up and down like a bride’s nightie” and “You’re just like a trifle – fruity at the top but a little bit spongy down below.”

The show was also a hit with the audience, and he would often hold court at the back of the studio while puffing away on a cigar.

Despite his self-confessed “grumpy” persona, he was kind and considerate to everyone from superstars to runners.

Len, even though they often fought on air, was close with Craig, taking him under his wing. When Craig asked to learn ballroom dancing, Len tapped into Sue’s expertise to help.

9 Len’s strict rules for the show Credit: PA

Family man

Len and Bruno both acted as judges in the US edition of Dancing With The Stars in 2005.

He admitted that his exhaustion was a result of the weekly two transatlantic flights.

The gruelling schedule was part of the reason he finally quit Strictly – reportedly by now earning £250,000 per series – at the end of the 2016 season.

In an emotional speech of goodbye, he stated: “I’ll miss every aspect about this show. I guarantee it.

“I’ll miss going out and anticipating what will happen. I’ll miss the three best judges on any types of these shows.

The whole thing works like a large machine. It takes every cog to get it done. I’m going to miss it all.”

Len was a devoted father who hoped to have more time for his children, James and Sue. He also wanted to spend some quality time with Alice and Dan.

Len, in May 2012, said that “when you’re a certain age you realize the importance of family.” James, his lovely wife Sophie, and my two grandchildren Alice, 7, and Dan, 3, are all wonderful. They’re terrific.”

Len – who beat prostate cancer in 2009 – hung up his ten paddle for the last time in November, telling Dancing With The Stars viewers: “It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” he said.

It’s a tragedy that time was cut short.