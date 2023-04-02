You could be fined £100 for very common beach activities from TODAY – don’t get caught out

Several common beach activities are now prohibited in certain areas.

Brits face £100 fines for treasure hunting with metal detectors, riding jet skis and sending Chinese lanterns into the sky on North East Lincolnshire Council-controlled shores, including Cleethorpes.

1 Cleethorpes beach and Pier, North East Lincolnshire. New Rules in force Credit to Alamy

Also, barbecues are not allowed.

These new rules are covered by 10 Public Space Protection Orders (which came into effect on April 1st).

Anyone who breaks the PSPOs can be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice by enforcement officers.

However, the original plan to completely ban Chinese lanterns and metal detectors (which are believed to cause harm to livestock and other wildlife) was modified.

These activities are still possible, however they will require prior approval by the local authority.

The public consultation was a success with more than 300 responses.

Survey results showed that there was high support for the plans but that metal detecting should be prohibited by anywhere from 59 to 41%.

Others no-nos supported by residents include the use council-owned land to take off or land paragliders, and parking on beaches slipways.

Paramotors, paramotors, and use of hang-gliders are also prohibited.

Ron Shepherd, Conservative Councillor, said that more PSPOs could be established if they prove to be successful.

He stated that Cleethorpes is an important wildlife habitat.

These places are highly valued by many people. However, some activities may harm wildlife and the environment or pose a risk to people.

“We have PSPOs set up to deal with problems such as dog fouling or cycling in the pedestrian area and anti-social behavior.”

According to the council, the regulations will softly launch on April 1. Anyone who violates the restrictions gets a warning.

In the summer rush, zero tolerance will begin on May 1.

If someone fails to pay the fine, they will “likely” be prosecuted and made to pay up to £1,000.