Amanda Holden says Piers Morgan ‘is punching above his weight’ with his ‘fit’ wife Celia

TV host Amanda Holden made a cheeky swipe at friend and former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan when she spoke about his wife.

Paul O’Grady invited the Britain’s Got Talent judge to share a moment from a showbiz party.

During her recollection though, she made a comment that poor Piers Morgan is “punching” above his weight with his “fit” wife Celia.

To make matters worse, the 50-year old was also discussing their wedding.

Amanda was left with a red face after this embarrassing moment. Chris Hughes, her husband, had to step in and help her.







(Image: itv)



Host Paul asked the star: “I’ve been to a few showbiz parties with you and you are very well-behaved I have to say.”

But Amanda was quick to admit: “Well I think one of the stupidest things I’ve ever done was when Piers Morgan got married.

“Yes, somebody married Piers Morgan. Celia, and she’s really fit as well, he’s really punching!”







(Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hug)



The audience erupted in laughter as she told her story.

“Anyway, he had like this do and he had it all in his back garden and everything, it was absolutely beautiful,” She went on.

Amanda explained how entertainment was used to break up the ice at a party. Amanda mentioned that a magician was performing magic tricks.

The stunned mum told the performer that he was “absolutely brilliant” and told him she worked on Britain’s Got Talent and she could ‘get him in with the producers’.







(Image: itv)



But after she had asked him to consider auditioning for the reality TV show her husband Chris had to step him.

Amanda recalled: ““And then Chris, my husband said, ‘Amanda, it’s Dynamo!’”

Paul winced at the cringey moment saying: “Ooooh!”

But the audience loved the awkward blunder and the studio began laughing.

Amanda hid her face in shame and concluded: “I was like, ‘Well I was right then, I was right.’”

Stay up to date with the latest news in Showbiz and follow your favourite celebrities by signing up for our newsletter by clicking here.