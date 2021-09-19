Rapper and friend of Kodak Black ‘passes away ‘ as YouTuber King Cid leads tributes

By Brandon Pitt
RAPPER WizDaWizard has reportedly died as famous YouTuber King Cid leads tributes.

The news of the death spread on Friday morning but cops have yet to confirm the reports.

The artist appeared to be active on his Instagram stories just hours before his alleged death, reposting images of himself from his timeline.

“If u thuggin young n**** keep yo dracs up,” Along with a picture of him topless next to an Audi, the artist wrote.

He also posted a photograph of himself as a child with a family member with the caption: “Ion think Dey a Eva under stand us.”

The picture was posted just 14 hours before rumors of his death circulated.

After the news broke, friends and fans began flooding the post with condolences.

“SMH fam this bet not be true,” one wrote, while another said “ain’t no way.”

YouTuber King Cid lead the tributes, posting a video of himself with WizDaWizard.

“Damn Bra This Can’t Be True,” he wrote. “You was just telling us how good things were getting… a real -emoji- you was destined,” He also used the hashtag RIP.

No Jumper host Adam22 also confirmed the rapper’s passing, writing: “RIP Wiz Da Wizard.”

