Apple Watch 7 gets STUNNING redesign

AFTER months of speculation and rumours, the newest member of the Apple Watch family has been revealed.

Apple Watch 7 has a new fitness feature, allowing you to detect when you’re on a bike and prompts you to get moving.

There’s also improved support for e-bikes, and fall detection.

The redesign is the big news. It has a bigger screen, around 20% larger than last years.

The bezel was reduced by 40% to a mere 1.7mm. The watch face design has a softened look with more round edges.

A new upgrade has also been made to the display, which is now easier to use due to its larger dimensions and optimised apps.

It’s also 70% brighter when you wear your wrist down for easy use in checking the time. This is a watch after all.

The battery life offers the same 18 hours, but charges faster than the Apple Watch 6 – 33% faster in fact.

An easy 45 minute charge will bring your Apple Watch 7 up to 80%.

The Apple Watch 7 comes in five colors: midnight, starlight green, blue, and red. You can also get the Nike and Hermes editions.

You can use it with your existing bands. However, you have the option to select new colours.

The Apple Watch 7 is now available for $399 and will be available in the autumn.

“At first glance the latest Apple Watch is another iterative update, but the larger screen allowing bigger virtual buttons and a full qwerty keyboard should certainly improve usability,” Central Recorder was told by Ben Wood, CSS Insight.

“I’d expected to see a bump in battery life on the Apple Watch, as owners continue to clamour for smartwatches to last longer,” He also said.

“But Apple has decided not to deviate from its 18-hour battery life. The faster charging will be welcomed, but for those wanting to track their sleep it would be far easier to offer a battery that lasts a couple of days.”

