Alexa Nisenson, a star of ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ teases Charlie’s fate in the final season (Exclusive).

On Sunday, May 14th on AMC or AMC+ fans will wonder what happened to Charlie (Alexa Nissenson). Charlie's last appearance was on The Walking Dead In the spin-off, her condition was not good due to exposure to radiation. In Season 8, the time leap is huge, and many are left wondering how Charlie is doing. PopCulture.com talked exclusively with Nisenson, who gave details about Charlie's condition and the new Season.

Nisenson told PopCulture exclusively that it was “crazy” to consider that this is the last season. The fact that I first started watching the show as a child and am now 17 is bittersweet. I’ve seen the characters and show grow up. It’s a bittersweet moment when you finish a project as an actor. You’re excited to start pursuing new opportunities and exploring different characters but it also makes you think, “Gosh, this character has been in my life for so many years.”

Nisenson began her run on Fear the Walking Dead As a character that returns in Season 4, She made an impact at that time by killing Nick Dillane (Frank Dillane). She worked as a snoop for a group known as the Vultures. After the Vultures had been defeated, Charlie joined the group headed by Morgan (Lennie James), Nisenson was made a series regular.

Charlie’s character development in Season 7 is refreshing, in that she gets to experience things like a typical teenager. Nisenson commented, “I enjoyed season seven’s storyline and the fact that she was able to see some beautiful sights.” “She fell a little in love.” Maybe not even love. It was her first teenage romance, but I’m glad she was happy before.

You become attached to them. You feel hurt when you see them going through a difficult time. It’s like, oh Charlie. I do not want her to feel sad or hurt. Charlie was a controversial figure and had been through so much. But she also went through pain and fought hard to prove that she could be strong and to her group. So it hurt my heart when she experienced this. “I knew it would be an interesting storyline and I was excited to share it with everyone, even though the ending was sad.