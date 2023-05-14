Man Dumps Fiancée for Being ‘Too Fat’ — She Loses Half Her Weight & Wins Beauty Pageant

Jen Aktin was excitedly planning her wedding when her fiance left her for being “too fat”

The breakup felt like the end of the world for her, so she restored to eating

One day she signed up at a local gym and never looked back, and even went on to be crowned Miss Great Britain 2020

Jen Atkin, a woman whose weight tormented her growing up, had her world crash when someone she was meant to start her life with left her.

Atkin was happy and excited to start planning her wedding but faced the trauma of her fiance leaving her because he felt she was getting “too fat.”

But this kind of bullying was not new to Atkin; she grew up being ostracized as a child. For instance, she was haunted by the words “Here comes Jen fat-kin” when she made her way to the playground.

Atkin had food thrown at her on the playground because of her weight, and more often than not, she found herself in tears.

From people stealing her PE kit, calling her derogatory names, and being left for another woman, Atkin decided to face the situation head-on.

She even made it to the Kelly Clarkson Show to speak about her experience; she had a crown and sash as a pageant winner and looked much different from when her fiance left her.

Jen Atkin’s Relationship with Food

Atkin admitted that she was in denial about her body and her relationship with food. She said her mother would cook homemade meals, and she would sneak out for fast food, chips, and sweets.

She called her body a pit that would never get full, so she would eat to the point of no stopping. All this started to get worse during Atkin’s teenage years.

When she turned 18 and got her driver’s license, things got even worse because she could drive herself to all the fast food places she desired. When she and her boyfriend got a home together, they all went to bars and enjoyed takeout while watching their favorite shows.

Additionally, Atkin did not believe in weighing herself; she was comfortable with not knowing how much she weighed because then there would not be a problem to think about.

At the time, Atkin did not care about how she looked; she believed her boyfriend loved her just the way she was. But she faced a harsh reality when he left during their wedding planning.

The harsh breakup did not slow her eating; in fact, Atkin confessed that she started eating to comfort herself and did not leave the house.

One day when she was getting ready to visit her friend, and realized that her usual size did not fit anymore. Atkin signed up at a local gym and never looked back. She went from weighing 247 pounds to 131 pounds in two years and even started entering beauty pageants.

Getting her Revenge Body

After going from a size 22 to a 10, Atkin had immense success in beauty pageants and was first crowned as Miss Scunthorpe before she went on to compete for Miss England in 2018 and ended up finishing as the first runner-up.

From there, she took a break and decided to give the beauty pageant scene one last shot after she was recommended for the 75th Miss Great Britain competition.

Atkin has crowned Miss Great Britain in a stunning final ceremony in Leicester. When she was announced the winner, it came as a complete shock. She said: “I’m still in shock at winning; I’m so happy I can’t even put it into words – I honestly can’t believe it.”

Her journey with beauty pageants started as something she did for fun, so it never occurred to Atkin that she would win one of the biggest competitions. “Hard work really does pay off,” she acknowledged

A friend suggested Atkin enter the Miss Grimsby beauty pageant in 2017, but Atkin did not make much of it and wanted to use it to build her confidence.

After losing over half her weight, Clarkson asked Atkin if she had run into her ex-fiance, and the beauty pageant queen proudly said yes. She recalled the first time he saw her since shedding her weight and noticing how he had to do a double take, which made Atkin very proud.

However, despite how things ended between them, Atkin believes her ex is proud of her, but she does not want him back because she’s found the love of her life.

She married her husband Chris five months before winning Miss Great Britain, and Atkin believed the glow from her happiness might have earned her more winning points.

Although her body looks different, Atkin reiterated that she was still the same person “My body has changed so much, I think don’t think my personality has, and I think that’s really helped me,” she expressed. She’s proud of her hard work and now gets to enjoy her happily ever after with her husband.