Here are four common positions that hurt your back.

Top physiotherapist reveals four common positions that cause pain in the back.

Sammy Margo told MailOnline four common positions which could result in back issues.

Ms Margo says sitting forward and hunching over the wheel can be bad for your back

Sitting forward or hunching your shoulders over the wheel is bad for back health, says Ms MargoCredit: Getty

Hunched Over Steering Wheel

Ms Margo said to the Mail that hunching over a wheel can have an adverse effect on your spinal health.

She told me: “In order to protect your spine while driving, ensure that hips are seated back and the knees are just a little lower than hips.”

Ms Margo clarified that the eye level of the driver should be higher than the steering wheel, and that the seat must be slightly leaned back.

The physiotherapist warned that the wrong posture while working was also bad for the spine

The spine is also affected by incorrect posture at work, as the physiotherapist pointed out.Credit: Getty

Slumped at desk

Ms Margo, who spoke to the Mail about the rise in the number of Brits working from home, said that many Brits do not have a suitable desk set-up.

Ms Margo stated: “Aim for a seated position with your shoulder and hip aligned, while keeping shoulders relaxed.”

She suggested that workers sit on their backs with feet flat and flat against the floor, and the screen at eye level in front.

She also recommends regular breaks from your desk.

Persistent staring down at a mobile phone could also lead to back problems

Staring at your mobile for long periods of time can also cause back pain.Credit: Getty

Looking down on the phone

Ms Margo described a condition known by the name of ‘tech-neck,’ caused when staring into a smartphone or similar device.

She told me: “When you stand, make sure your ankle, ear, hip and shoulder are all in alignment.”

Margo advised that it was not a good idea to use a smartphone while walking. She advised sitting down to look at the phone screen at eye-level.

Ms Margo warned against falling asleep on the sofa at the end of the day

Ms Margo cautions you against falling asleep in the evening on your sofaCredit: Getty

Sofas are a good place to fall asleep

Ms Margo cautioned against sleeping on the couch after a long day of work.

The Mail reported that she told them this can cause the spine and back to be in an abnormal position.

The best position to sleep in is on your side. This supports the natural curvature of your spine.

Back Pain

She told anyone with back pain that they should seek the appropriate treatment as quickly as possible.

She added: “This can mean the difference between years of chronic pain and a healthy, supple spine which allows you to continue doing all your favorite activities.”

Sammy Margo advised anyone with back ache to seek treatment as soon as possible

Sammy Margo said that anyone who has back pain should seek immediate treatment.Credit: Getty

Deli Owner’s Grieving Family Wants His Cold Case Murder Solved

