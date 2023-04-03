Alex Cowper Smith, Alice Eve’s ex-husband was her high school sweetheart

Alice Eve and Alex Cowper Smith had a short marriage from 2015 to 2017. After her divorce, Alice Eve had a short marriage to Alex Cowper Smith from 2015 to 2017. Since then, not much information is available about Alice Eve’s ex husband.

Through her agent, Alice Eve from Britain confirmed her engagement with Alex Cowper Smith, a UK financier, in August 2014.

The beginning of their relationship was in London’s Westminster School. They were both high school sweethearts. They broke up and pursued other careers. They were finally reunited by fate. The two of them rekindled their relationship in 2014, and they were married soon thereafter.

Alice Eve and Alex Cowper Smith during Max Mara London Flagshipstore store event at The Royal Academy of Arts, London on May 20, 2015.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Alice: “Life was what it meant, so we went on with our lives.” . “I loved him always, and at that time we could reconnect in our lives. Then I fell back in love.

Cowper-Smith first asked her father permission to marry his daughter before asking him for his hand. Cowper-Smith proposed while Eve and her family were vacationing in Ibiza. Eve gladly said yes.

While she attempted to contain her emotions, tears began to fall. In a white Alice Temperley gown custom made for her, she was stunning.

Eve, who is best known for appearing in “Crossing Over,”” “She’s Out of My League,”and “Entourage” had American and English fans thrilled by the news of her arrival engagement But their hearts were broken when they announced the divorce.

Alex Cowper Smith and Alice Eve Wed in 2014

Eve and Cowper Smith didn’t extend their engagement. They got married in December 2014. Eve told the story of riding a white taxi to Brompton Oratory in London with her father. The public didn’t know who she was. Their moment was beautiful. Eve continued:

“When we reached the church I got a tip at the movies and simply looked at my groom. Because I wouldn’t have felt overwhelmed if I looked at anyone else, I kept my eyes on him.

She tried to contain her emotions, but they just started falling. As she wore a custom Alice Temperley dress, the bride looked stunning in white. Her groom looked smart in his black bowtie suit. Although their wedding was private, photos were later published.

Alex Cowper Smith and Alex Eve looked happy at a public sighting following their wedding

Cowper-Smith, Eve, and their husband, Eve, were married in 2015. They graced Colefax’s and Fowler’s St. Regis Midnight Supper with their presence.

The Veranstaltung Marchesa also welcomed Cressida Bonas and Heida Rude to celebrate the co-founders of Marchesa, who designed bridal gowns at St. Regis.

The couple looks happy, in love and as happy together as ever. Eve wore a simple white lace dress with flowers embroidery and her husband wore a unbuttoned, black suit. Cowper Smith and Eve looked great and were loved by everyone around them.

Alex Cowper Smith, Alice Eve, during the Vogue & Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party held at The Orangery in London, England, June 22, 2015.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Alice Eve later called her Divorce From Alex Cowper Smith a “Rebirth”

Soon after the wedding, they experienced difficulties in paradise. It ended in divorce after two years, when they couldn’t save their marriage.

Eve shared her story about the 2018 breakup, saying she felt a lot more serious because she had to face a tough ending for a chapter in herself. Eve also described her divorce as a “rebirth”, feeling that she could make more decisions.

She isn’t currently in a relationship, and her recent Instagram photos are usually solo shots.

After the breakup, the “Sex and the City 2” star paid greater attention to the important aspects of her life such as relationships with her friends and other priorities. She :

“I looked up suddenly and thought, Where do I want be at 45? What are you looking for in your life? […] My family was something I really valued and took seriously.

Alice Eve at the Curzon Cinema in Mayfair, London on February 5, 2015.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Eve was not just focused on her personal life. She also focused her attention on her professional career. This helped her to cope better with her divorce. In 2018, Eve’s role in “Replicas,” she was in a similar circumstance. There were many conversations about her character’s rebirth and they could all relate.

From all appearances, post-divorce Alice Eve seems to be single

Eve does not talk much these days about her personal and romantic lives, but Eve Instagram Fan account shows what goes on behind closed doors.

Eve appears to be focused on herself, her work, and she uses social media for sharing photos and videos. Recent Instagram snaps are usually taken alone, even if with friends. This suggests that she’s not in a romantic relationship.

Celebrities have a long history of short marriages. Numerous celebrities in entertainment have experienced divorce. Christopher Harvest was married to Vivica. After four years, Fox was divorced.

Harvest, a talented singer signed to Tupac’s Deathrow Records. But things turned sour when Tupac was killed and Harvest’s life took the brunt.

Fox was able to become their family’s breadwinner, while Harvest became complacent about being at home and not earning income. It was inevitable that their relationship would be affected. Fox ended up leaving him in order to reach greater heights. She wanted to concentrate on herself and her profession.