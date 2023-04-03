B&B Weekly Spoilers: Finn’s Big Decision, Katie’s Big Move

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for April 3-7, 2023, reveal a Finn deciding whether to let Sheila die and Bill getting a wet one from Katie.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Sheila Carter Flatlines, John Finn Finnegan Hesitates

John ‘Finn’ Finnegan, Tanner Novlan learns Sheila Carter, Kimberlin Brown is at the ER He is shocked. Further, he is shocked that Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), his mother refuses to assist her. Li wants to see Sheila pay for all the wrongs she has done and make her go mad. Sheila soon falls apart and the situation becomes life-or-death.

Steffy Forrester Finnegan, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), watches as Finn performs the only task a doctor could do to bring Sheila back into life. Although Li was horrified, Steffy understood why her husband did it. That’s just the kind of person he is.

Steffy and Finn learn from Sheila that Steffy is headed to prison. They also discover that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Jaye) and Dollar Bill Spencer(Don Diamont), were the ones who helped make that happen. Everyone is just stunned at what Bill and Ridge did — and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) too.

B&B Spoilers – Katie Logan Kisses Bill Spencer – What About Carter Walton?

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is so shocked by Bill’s actions that she slaps him straight across the face — and then she kisses him. Bill is pleased, Katie doesn’t know what came over her, but what about Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor)? He will he be left in the cold? Carte is still suffering from heartache because of all the fickle women. It’s time he looks into a new dating pool before he gets hurt again.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Other B&B Happenings

Now that the mystery of Bill and Sheila is out of the way, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) get back to work and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) doesn’t like it at all. Hope worries about her marital status when he sees them together designing.

Taylor Hayes, Krista Allen and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), wonder what Ridge has done to their relationship and how it will affect them. Is their rivalry going to rekindle? Or can Ridge be kept out of their lives forever? These stories will unfold on The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays.

