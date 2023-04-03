Carrie Underwood takes the stage at the CMT Music Awards in 2023

Carrie Underwood blew fans away with her dazzling performance of “Hate My Heart” during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2. Underwood performed the song as the new single. The crowd cheered. Denim & Rhinestones The album was a hit, and she played snazzy guitar riffs with a lot of attitude. Underwood was dressed in glitzy black pants and a pink jacket with sparkling pink hearts that lit up during her performance. At the end of her set, fireworks illuminated the skies and flashing lights lit up the stage. Just steps away from Austin’s awards show venue was the nighttime outdoor performance, which also featured the Texas Capitol dome.
CMT Music Awards’ Video of the Year Award, which is coveted by the CMT Music Awards, was nominated for “Hate My Heart”. There were sixteen nominations for the category initially. However, fans narrowed the field down to just six through voting over the week leading up to the ceremony. The top three candidates were announced just before the ceremony. The top three were Underwood, Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown and Katelyn Brown. They won the “Thank God” award. Hardy and Lainey Wilson also won the “Wait in the Truck”. Moreover, the video for “Ghost Story,” the lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, also received a nomination for Female Video of the Year. Underwood has won the most CMT Music Awards awards trophies with 25 total. Despite being left empty handed, the country singer is still considered the best artist on the show. Find out what the viewers thought about Underwood’s CMT show.
Leg day.
Scene from Carrie Underwood’s one-act play Everyday At The Gym.
Carrie: Leg day?
Trainer: Leg day.
Luv je
— John Eddie (@JohnEddieMusic) April 3, 2023
A second Underwood fan tweeted his appreciation of the star’s fitness. “A scene in my one-act play Carrie Underwood Everyday at The Gym: Carrie, Leg day?” Trainer: Leg day.”
Are you ready for the Super Bowl Halftime Show
GIVE @carrieunderwood THE SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW IS NOW! #CMTawards
— American Country Music Chatter (@ACMC_Country) April 3, 2023
A tweet seemed to manifest a larger stage for Underwood. It tagged the CMT Awards with “GIVE @carrieunderwood SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW”
She is a league all her own.
Wow! What an amazing and exhilarating performance. @CarrieUnderwood Her performance is unmatched. This is her best performance of “Hate My Heart”. VIDEO OF THOUGHT, WE ARE COMEING! https://t.co/JF6qBE7QEK
— B 💎✨ (@likeasong94) April 3, 2023
The enthusiastic poster enjoyed the performance. Unfortunately, Underwood did not win Video of the year. This was an incredible and dramatic performance. @CarrieUnderwood has a great performance. This is the best performance of “Hate My Heart” to date. VIDEO OF The YEAR: WE ARE COME!
Here’s how to entertain!
CARRIE UNDERWOOD JUST RUNS DOWN THE WHOLE STREET. SEE THE CROWD. NOW THAT IS HOW YOU ENTERTAIN! #CMTawards pic.twitter.com/TpTLTrkwzD
— b(urn) (@backslidingben) April 3, 2023
A commenter wrote an enthusiastic all-caps assessment of Underwood. SEE THE CROWD. NOW THAT IS HOW YOU ENTERTAIN!”
Country’s undisputed queen
Carrie Underwood, American Idol and undisputed Queen Country of Country will continue to impress me each time she asserts her supremacy. #CMTAwards2023
— KD #bbtg (@BbgameKd) April 3, 2023
I will be the first to say that Carrie Underwood, American Idol and undisputed Queen Country, has never failed me.