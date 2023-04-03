Carrie Underwood takes the stage at the CMT Music Awards in 2023

Carrie Underwood blew fans away with her dazzling performance of “Hate My Heart” during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2. Underwood performed the song as the new single. The crowd cheered. Denim & Rhinestones The album was a hit, and she played snazzy guitar riffs with a lot of attitude. Underwood was dressed in glitzy black pants and a pink jacket with sparkling pink hearts that lit up during her performance. At the end of her set, fireworks illuminated the skies and flashing lights lit up the stage. Just steps away from Austin’s awards show venue was the nighttime outdoor performance, which also featured the Texas Capitol dome.

CMT Music Awards’ Video of the Year Award, which is coveted by the CMT Music Awards, was nominated for “Hate My Heart”. There were sixteen nominations for the category initially. However, fans narrowed the field down to just six through voting over the week leading up to the ceremony. The top three candidates were announced just before the ceremony. The top three were Underwood, Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown and Katelyn Brown. They won the “Thank God” award. Hardy and Lainey Wilson also won the “Wait in the Truck”. Moreover, the video for “Ghost Story,” the lead single from Denim & Rhinestones, also received a nomination for Female Video of the Year. Underwood has won the most CMT Music Awards awards trophies with 25 total. Despite being left empty handed, the country singer is still considered the best artist on the show. Find out what the viewers thought about Underwood’s CMT show.