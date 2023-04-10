A shocking turn in the future is marked by the death of major characters

Warning: Spoilers for Succession’s fourth season are included in this article.

The fate of one of TV’s most beloved characters is now known.

The third season of Succession‘s fourth and final season was entitled “Connor’s Wedding,” it was anything but a celebration. In fact, the family of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) said goodbye to the Waystar Royco CEO during the April 9 episode after he suddenly died onboard his private jet.

Logan’s kids—Kendall (Jeremy StrongSiobhanSarah SnookRonan (Kieran Culkin), who have a deeply complicated relationship with their father, to say the least—were at the wedding of their older brother Connor (Alan RuckWhen Shiv and Tom received the bad news, they were shocked.Matthew Macfadyen).

Tom, who was onboard the plane, held his phone up to Logan’s ear so that Kendall and Ronan could say their final words to their dad, though it was unclear if he could still hear them.