These are the Most Charismatic Villains in Film History

The 1996 premiere of “Scream,” a reviving of the slasher horror genre was significant. And it would go on to become an iconic franchise. Although the film does not take too much pride in the horror genre, it has a protagonist who points out every trope found in horror films. Ghostface, the slasher and teasing slasher that “Scream”, introduces a new villain. Sidney Prescott initially believes that her handsome boyfriend Billy Loomis is the murderer. He’s arrested early in the film.

Sidney gets called by her father when Billy is in jail. It is a movie that plays with suspicion, casting doubts at every turn. Sidney and Billy reunite and he is a charming young man that can’t hurt anyone. The mistaken identity is all that’s involved. Sidney keeps guessing, but Billy runs to her and gives her a gun.

This move isn’t a smart one, as Billy is the killer and he has a friend: Stu. Sidney’s dad is being framed and taunted by them both. Stu gets a TV dropped on his forehead, and Billy is shot in the head. The movie shows Billy being affectionate towards Sidney throughout, which is quite charming until it isn’t.