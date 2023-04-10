Expert warns that AI-enabled terrorist acts are “probably just around the corner”.

A top adviser to the government has said that terrorists may misuse AI chatbots in order to spread extremist ideology.

Chat GPT, a chat-based super intelligent system has made tech leaders such Elon Musk call for AI to be halted.

Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, says anti-terrorism laws are already behind as it is.

However, AI could make it difficult to decide who to charge.

AI-enabled attack are, according to him, “probably around”

“Hundreds of millions of people across the world could soon be chatting to these artificial companions for hours at a time, in all the languages of the world,” he told the Mail Sunday.

“It is possible for Artificial Intelligence chatbots to be programmed or worse, choose extremist ideology.”

No evidence has shown that an AI chatbot used AI to recruit terrorists.

However, there are fears that such technology could be used to spread dangerously fabricated stories and gaslight users.

AI is currently prone to “hallucinate,” where it becomes wrapped up trying to fill the missing pieces as part of answering questions or starting a conversation.

Many current systems warn that the technology is still under development and can produce inaccuracies.

“When ChatGPT promotes terrorist acts, who will be prosecuted?” Hall said more.

“The computer user could be held responsible for the contents of their computer. Based on past years, it is likely that many will be children.

“Moreover, an artificial companion can be a boon for the lonely so it is likely that many people arrested will have neurodivergent conditions, such as learning disabilities or medical disorders.

The criminal law doesn’t apply to robots so the AI groomer can go free.

It does not work reliably if responsibility is divided between machine and man.

