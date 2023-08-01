A Burglar Nicknamed “The Snakeman” Pleads to Guilty of 54 Felons

You can also find out more about the A-Team here. Then, you can get a burglary. The Snakeman, who was nicknamed after his habit of slithering across floors in order to avoid tripping motion detectors, has admitted to 54 felonies. Now, he’s out of jail.

Christopher Jackson, 33, earned himself the nickname ‘The Snakeman” after slithering on the ground so low to not trigger motion detectors. After a heist, he was caught and arrested. California.

Jackson has been sentenced for time spent while waiting to be tried, which lasted over three months. However, he will not go to trial. Prison. The intruder was sentenced to 12 years probation.

Michael Hestrin of the Riverside County Attorney’s Office is appalled.

“Police officers have arrested him over and over again. Each time they do they build a case,” Hestrin says. “And we’ve prosecuted him over and over again and still no punishment, no accountability. So he continues to do what he chooses to do.”

Jackson has raided California Businesspeople can be found in many different industries., even taking up to $80,000 in a single burglary, according to prosecutors.

Brian Perrone, a restaurant owner in California, says Jackson targeted his business. A thief crawling along the floor was caught by a camera in the act of cutting the door to a safe.

Jackson is a violent offender who cannot receive a jail term under California’s law.

Jackson is a prisoner in the eyes of prosecutors.

“An individual like this realistically needs to go to prison for a lengthy amount of time. It’s a terrible thing that we can’t give justice to these business owners,” Hestrin says.

Jackson must wear an ankle monitor, and he has to reimburse his victims $158,000.