Euphoria Cast and Crew React to Angus Cloud’s Death

Angus Cloud’s death was tragic for everyone, but it is especially sad when a rising young star such as Angus Cloud dies. His co-stars took to social media in order to pay tribute to the kindness and talent he brought to the work.

Javon WaltonCloud posted an image of himself and Fez, Ashtray’s adoptive little brother in “Euphoria” during the first two season. He wrote “Rest easily brother” in the caption. On his Instagram story, Walton made another post — a picture of him and Cloud posing and smiling with the words “forever family” written underneath.

Cloud, the actor who portrays Marsha Jacobs in “Euphoria” said that he was “kind and gracious.” You can also find out more about the people by clicking here.. It was impossible to look away, whether he was on screen or set. What a privilege it was to witness his talent. Each and every take was over the top. It hurts my heart.”

Colman DomingoCloud and the other stars of “Euphoria”, including, who portrays Ali Muhammed, posed on a red-carpet. Cloud holds his phone out for the group selfie, and is seen smiling widely. Domingo wrote, “And his smile.” It was him. “May he be at peace in sweet tranquility.” Lukas Gage, who plays Tyler Clarkson, shared a similar picture on his Instagram story — a more casual group photo behind the scenes of “Euphoria” simply captioned “Rip” with a broken heart.