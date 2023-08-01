Kombucha Side Effects You Didn’t Expect

As per Allergy UKDiamine oxidase is not present in people who have histamine intolerance. These individuals can experience allergy symptoms up to 30 minutes after eating foods containing biogenic amines. The reaction can be caused by drinking fermented drinks and foods such as kombucha, wine, sauerkraut or beer.

According to experts, this histamine allergy could cause symptoms in the gastrointestinal tract. Healthline. Symptoms such as nausea or abdominal discomfort are often indicative of histamine sensitivity. The intolerance to histamine can cause irregular menstruation, high blood-pressure or dizziness. Histamine intolerance is more common in people with digestive disorders, such as celiac or irritable-bowel syndrome. You can’t test specifically for histamine sensitivity, but it might be worth examining your kombucha consumption to determine if that is to blame.