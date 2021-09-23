By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The Fool – Beginnings, innocence, spontaneity and a free spirit The Hierophant – spiritual wisdom The Lovers – love harmony, relationships The Lovers – love harmony to relationships The Chariot – control willpower, success Justice fairness truth, law Strength ­ strength — courage & influence Wheel of Fortune – good luck karma cycles The Hermit – soul searching Inner guidance The Star / illusion fear anxiety Central Recorder : positivity. warmth.

Latest News

Previous articleAlter Ego Nick Grimes Co host Lachey Never felt older as fans rip Grimes as unnatural!
Next articleSarah Jessica Parker Breaks Her Silence On Willie Garson’s Death

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder