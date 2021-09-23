Alter Ego Nick Grimes Co host Lachey Never felt older as fans rip Grimes as unnatural!

ALTER Ego judge Nick Lachey admitted he felt “old” being on the show alongside Grimes and during the premiere, some fans felt she was “unnatural.”
“I’ve never felt older in my life than sitting next to Grimes on a judging panel,” Lachey told Page Six. “Because of the way her mind operates and the things that she understands, I don’t even begin to grasp how those things are working.”
Some fans weren’t too fond of Grimes as a judge for the competition series, however.
“Why is Elon Musk’s weird girlfriend/wife Grimes on Alter Ego? It doesn’t feel natural to see her on a competition show like that?” someone said on the social media platform.
Fox’s Alter Ego aired Wednesday at 9 pm. The second part of the special will air on Thursday.
The contestants will compete for $100,000, but they will perform off-stage, while their augmented reality avatars attempt to impress the judges.
The new show will be hosted by Rocsi Diaz. Nick Lachey, Alanis Morissette, and Grimes will serve as judges.
SEE SEVEN’S PERFORMANCE ON ALTER AGO
Seven wowed the crowd and were able to move on to the next round of the singing competition.
“Seven’s performance has us saying AMEN!” She Alter Ego number was mentioned on the show’s Twitter account.
WHO WAS ALTER EGO’S VOTE OFF?
Bernie Burns, unfortunately, did not continue and performed one final time before revealing him on Alter Ego.
The 17-year-old behind the Bernie Burns avatar, Ernie, impressed judge Nick Lachey, who said, “I think everyone in this room loved watching you.”
WHO ADVANCED TO THE NEXT ROUND ON ALTER EGO?
Seven and Queen Dynamite advanced to the next round of singing competition.
Fellow contestant Dipper Scott was safe because he was on the “diamond” during elimination.
WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS IN GROUP TWO, CONTINUED
The other Group Two contestants are:
“Lover, creator, musician.”
“I feel like I’m living in another world right now.”
Matthew (Wolfgang Champagne)
“If you looked at me would you go ‘yeah, he’s an opera singer or yeah, he drives a truck?’”
WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS IN GROUP TWO?
Group two featured a trailer that revealed the cast members and the reasons they were chosen to be on the show.
The contestants of group two of Alter Ego, according to Fox, are:
“Having an alter ego will finally push me to be able to really be the star that I’ve always wanted to be.”
“Safari is everything that the world has taken away from me.”
WHO WERE THE CONTESTANTS IN GROUP ONE, CONTINUED
The other Group One contestants are:
“So many people deal with anxiety, it’s such a common thing to suffer from.”
“I’m still trying to find a place I fit in.”
“I think my lane by default is a different lane.”
WHO WERE THE CONTESTANTS IN GROUP ONE?
The contestants of group one of Alter Ego are as follows:
Dasharra (Queen Dynamite)
“I never really had the chance to pursue singing, I had to put everything on the back burner.”
“There’s definitely a few stigmas that come with Crohn’s disease, don’t look like I’m in pain I just am.”
WHO IS THE HOST OF ALTER EGO?
Rocsi Diaz is the show’s host.
She is also a radio and television personality as well as a model.
She’s also hosted shows like Dating Naked and Hit the Floor.
WHO ARE ALTER EGO’S JUDGES?
The judges on the show are Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey, and will.i.am.
WHAT ARE THE CONTESTANTS ON ALTER EGO?
The show starts with 20 contestants who are chasing stardom.
Each contestant creates and performs as an avatar for the judges.
WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR ALTER EGO?
The show features contestants competing for $100,000. However, they perform off-stage, and their augmented-reality avatars wow judges.
Each contestant, according to Rolling Stone, performs behind a curtain while wearing “motion-capturing suits that control their avatar.”
BERNIE BURNS’ REAL PERFORMER REVEALED
The 17-year-old behind the Bernie Burns avatar, Ernie, performed one more time for the judges and crowd.
“I think everyone in this room loved watching you,” Nick Lachey informed him.
MISTY ROSE ADVANCES TO THE NEXT ROUND
Misty Rose impressed the judges enough to move on to the next round.
Bernie Burns was unable to continue on and instead performed one final time before revealing who he really is.
QUEEN DYNAMITE AND SEVEN ADVANCE TO THE NEXT ROUND
Both performers wowed the judges and the crowd.
Dipper Scott was safe because he was on the “diamond” during elimination.
FANS REACT TO SEVEN’S PERFORMANCE
Viewers on Twitter loved Seven’s performance.
“I like #Seven dope vibes and a dope a** voice,” one person wrote. “TakeMeToChurch then girlllll.”
“Seven just kilt it and is leaving everything else on the stage…OMG,” Another person tweeted.
SEVEN PERFORMS ON ALTER AGO
A singer using the alter ego of “Seven” performed after Misty Rose.
“Seven is confident and not afraid to take chances,” She explained.
“It’s totally me, but not me,” After seeing her avatar, the performer stated.
DIPPER SCOTT HOLDS ONTO DIAMOND POSITION
Misty Rose was not able to knock Dipper Scott off the “diamond” position on Alter Ego.
MISTY ROSE PERFORMS ON ALTER EGO
A New Yorker appeared next on Alter Ego and used the avatar of Misty Rose to perform.
“This is the future,” She spoke highly of her alter ego.
CHECK OUT BERNIE BURNS’ PERFORMANCE
Bernie Burns didn’t knock Dipper Scott off the diamond, but he still gave an entertaining performance.
“Bernie Burns set the stage on fire tonight,” This tweet was shared by the official Twitter account.
BERNIE BURNS PERFORMS
The third performer of the night is an “alter ego” named Bernie Burns.
He sang “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Buble.
SEE DIPPER SCOTT’S PERFORMANCE
The second singer of the night was a hit with the judges.
“We’re a little unsteady after Dipper Scott’s killer performance!” The official Twitter account of the show was shared.
DIPPER SCOTT PERFORMS
A performer who uses the alter ego of Dipper Scott performed second on the new competition series.
QUEEN DYNAMITE PERFORMS ON ALTER EGO
The first performer on tonight’s episode is a young mother with the “alter ego” of Queen Dynamite.
ALTER EGO PREMIERE BEGINS
The new show started right after the premiere of The Masked Singer ended on Wednesday night.
NICK LACHEY ON THE PREMIERE, CONTINUED
“The amount of detail and the amount of thought and what they were able to do — they can change in real-time!” Lachey added.
“Through the motion capture technology, [the avatars] are mimicking the movement and the expression of the performer. It’s freaky, how real it is.”