Alter Ego Nick Grimes Co host Lachey Never felt older as fans rip Grimes as unnatural!

ALTER Ego judge Nick Lachey admitted he felt “old” being on the show alongside Grimes and during the premiere, some fans felt she was “unnatural.”

“I’ve never felt older in my life than sitting next to Grimes on a judging panel,” Lachey told Page Six. “Because of the way her mind operates and the things that she understands, I don’t even begin to grasp how those things are working.”

Some fans weren’t too fond of Grimes as a judge for the competition series, however.

“Why is Elon Musk’s weird girlfriend/wife Grimes on Alter Ego? It doesn’t feel natural to see her on a competition show like that?” someone said on the social media platform.

Fox’s Alter Ego aired Wednesday at 9 pm. The second part of the special will air on Thursday.

The contestants will compete for $100,000, but they will perform off-stage, while their augmented reality avatars attempt to impress the judges.

The new show will be hosted by Rocsi Diaz. Nick Lachey, Alanis Morissette, and Grimes will serve as judges.