Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Her Silence On Willie Garson’s Death

Sarah Jessica Parker spoke publicly for the first time about the death of Willie Garson with a heartbreaking yet brief Instagram message. The star made her feelings very clear in the comments section of her co-star Chris Noth’s upload after he shared a shot of Parker and Garson in character as they shared a big laugh on set. He posted it with the caption, “Willie,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Parker appeared to suggest that she planned to say more about the actor when she’d had a little more time to process the tragic news, commenting, “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”

Parker and Garson were just as good friends off-screen as they were on, and it was actually Garson who was Parker taking on the iconic role of Carrie. The two were friends before “Sex and the City” began, and Garson told Entertainment Weekly in 2008 he called Parker to tell her he was thinking about doing the show, to which she responded, “You’re kidding me. Well, then, I should do it.’ So we just ended up doing it together, which is awesome.”

He continued, “If [you use] people who’ve been friends for 20 years, it really reads on the screen,” revealing he was “very different” to Stanford in real life, which made for lots of laughter on set.

All who knew Willie Garson will be in our thoughts and prayers.