Zooey Dechanel’s new blonde look is shocking to many fans. But it’s not her first attempt at a radical change.

ZOOEY deschanel stunned her fans by making a dramatic change in her look. She was no longer recognizable.

New Girl’s actress, who is well-known for her signature look, surprised fans by switching up styles.

Zooey (43), took to Instagram on Thursday to showcase her new appearance.

The star was seen leaning on a small table or desk, taking a selfie in the mirror.

She didn’t want to have her dark brown hair anymore and went for a blonde look.

New Girl’s star, New Girl, had big curly hair that frame her face.

Zooey can be seen standing straight in the second photograph.

She was dressed in a blue bodysuit and had the exact same hairstyle.

She paired it with camo sweatpants, and then layered a dark jacket on top.

In the comments, fans expressed shock at the new look of the actress.

WELCOME, NEW GIRL

A reader asked, “Who is the girl?”

One commenter said: “Everyday, she shows why Clark Kent wasn’t Superman.”

Another commenter said: “I’m getting Olivia Newton John vibes”

You look stunning!

One fifth joked that he would “LMK if I’m having any more fun”.

A second commenter jokingly said: “That is indeed a brand new girl.”

The seventh reader wrote “Whoa!” “I have some thoughts!”

You asked, “Who is this ?!!!!!”?”

Zooey’s blonde hair has been a popular style in the past, but it is still a radical departure.

She had platinum blonde hair when she appeared in Christmas classic Elf.

After that, she went back to her original color and never looked back.

ZOOEY’S S LOOKALIKE

Zooey’s recent appearance has always been hotly debated.

Fans have compared the actress to another Hollywood A lister and wondered if they are related.

Katy Perry is often compared with the 500 Days of Summer actress.

They both had similar blue eyes and hairstyles.

Zooey is not related to the American Idol presenter, despite their striking similarities. They do, however, share some traits.

Katy, born in Santa Barbara on October 25, was joined by Zooey, who was born in Los Angeles in Los Angeles in 1980.

Katy and Zooey are both Christian ministers, while Zooey’s mother was an actor and her dad a director.

The pair discussed the chatter about their similarity on Instagram Live, December 2020.

Katy admitted she once pretended to be Zooey in order to gain entry to clubs.

“I have to admit something, Zooey,” she said. “When I came to LA I was pretty much a nobody and you were like just getting so huge at that time. Zooey was running the world in that moment.

“But I have to admit something to you,” she continued. “When I first got to L.A., I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

It turns out that Zooey knew exactly what Katy had been doing.

“People would be like, ‘I saw you!’ “the ELF actor recalled, laughing.

“But I’m such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’”

