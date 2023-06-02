The passenger’s refusal to switch to a seat that has more leg room and the reasons behind it have sparked an enormous debate

One HOLIDAYMAKER started a heated debate on the internet after refusing to change into a legroom-additional seat during a flight.

2 After refusing to enter a seat with more legroom, a woman sparked an online debate. Credit: Getty

The. Tweet about itHe wrote: “I saw a lady refuse an upgrade on an airplane to a seat in the exit row because she was worried about what would happen if there were an emergency.

Congratulations to the woman for being honest.

Since then, the tweet has been seen over 2.5 million times. Many people have shared their opinion in comments.

The seat upgrade may seem obvious, but many people also said that they refused it.

One person wrote: “I would switch my seat if they stuck me in exit row because I’m irrationally terrified the door is going to open and suck me out.”

And another added: “I would do that too because I don’t think I’d be strong enough to open the door.”

Third person: “I was afraid that my father would be sitting on one of the seats when I was twenty.

“I felt responsible to help him fulfill his duties if our plane crashed and I couldn’t handle the hypothetical pressure.”

Several other passengers also said that they were willing to swap seats.

Someone wrote: “I hid my broken wrist in a cast under my scarf when the flight attendant came around to review our exit row responsibilities so I didn’t get moved.

“I knew I would be able to push out the front door of the aircraft if it was necessary.”

While someone else added: “I work on planes for a living, so I’m very used to opening their doors.

The extra space is because I’m confident that I will be able to open it in a crisis.

Although others appreciated honesty, they also expressed concern about the large number of people struggling with the exit row responsibility.

The user stated: “I love the honesty but I find it disturbing how many people say they are incapable of acting in a sensible manner during an emergency.”

Holidaymakers always look to find a place with more legroom.

Experts atTravel LensRecent tips from passengers on how they can get a seat with extra legroom without paying hefty fees were shared.

One thing they said to do was avoid checking in early, which may go against what most people do.

The passengers explained it was “worth the risks” to do a check-in after all other passengers.

This is because there may be seats with extra legroom available, which crew are more likely to offer up if there is no one left to check-in.

You can also find a seat that has more legroom by using apps or websites. These alerts will let you know when the better seats become available.

ExpertFlyer allows you to set an alert on any seat type you desire, including those with legroom and aisle or window seats.

You can ask the crew for permission to change seats if alerted.

Meanwhile, one woman had a very rude technique to get more legroom in her seat.