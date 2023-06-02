Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis jail updates — Boxer to serve remainder of 90-day house arrest in prison after breaching terms

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

BOXING star Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has reportedly been ordered to serve the remainder of his home detention in jail after being taken into custody.

Following an “impromptu hearing” yesterday – Gervonta Davis’ attorney Michael Tomko confirmed toThe Baltimore Bannerthat his client was set to serve the rest of his sentence behind bars.

The boxer was initiallyset to serve a home detentionfor his involvement in a 2020 hit and run.

In February this year,Davispleaded guilty to four offences relating to the incident three years ago, in which he smashed into a car carrying four people – including a pregnant woman.

He admitted to running a red light, driving with a revoked license, leaving an accident involving bodily injury and failing to notify of property damage.

Read our Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis blog below for the latest news and updates…

  • Davis faced an ‘impromptu hearing’

    Following an “impromptu hearing” yesterday – Davis’ attorney Michael Tomko confirmed toThe Baltimore Bannerthat his client was set to serve the rest of his sentence behind bars.

    Local network WBAL-TV Baltimore claimed this was due to Davis breaching the terms of his house arrest.

  • Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty to four offences

    In February this year,Davispleaded guilty to four offences relating to the incident three years ago, in which he smashed into a car carrying four people – including a pregnant woman.

    He admitted to running a red light, driving with a revoked license, leaving an accident involving bodily injury and failing to notify of property damage.

  • Gervonta Davis ‘in JAIL after boxer violated his house arrest’

    Gervonta Davis has been sent to jail after allegedly breaching the terms of his 90-day house arrest, according to reports.

    The boxer was initiallyset to serve a home detentionfor his involvement in a 2020 hit and run.

    Gervonta 'Tank' Davis jail updates — Boxer to serve remainder of 90-day house arrest in prison after breaching terms

Latest News

Previous article
Zooey Dechanel’s new blonde look is shocking to many fans. But it’s not her first attempt at a radical change.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder