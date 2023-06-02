Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis jail updates — Boxer to serve remainder of 90-day house arrest in prison after breaching terms

BOXING star Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has reportedly been ordered to serve the remainder of his home detention in jail after being taken into custody.
Following an “impromptu hearing” yesterday – Gervonta Davis’ attorney Michael Tomko confirmed toThe Baltimore Bannerthat his client was set to serve the rest of his sentence behind bars.
The boxer was initiallyset to serve a home detentionfor his involvement in a 2020 hit and run.
In February this year,Davispleaded guilty to four offences relating to the incident three years ago, in which he smashed into a car carrying four people – including a pregnant woman.
He admitted to running a red light, driving with a revoked license, leaving an accident involving bodily injury and failing to notify of property damage.
Read our Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis blog below for the latest news and updates…
Davis faced an ‘impromptu hearing’
Following an “impromptu hearing” yesterday – Davis’ attorney Michael Tomko confirmed toThe Baltimore Bannerthat his client was set to serve the rest of his sentence behind bars.
Local network WBAL-TV Baltimore claimed this was due to Davis breaching the terms of his house arrest.
Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty to four offences
In February this year,Davispleaded guilty to four offences relating to the incident three years ago, in which he smashed into a car carrying four people – including a pregnant woman.
He admitted to running a red light, driving with a revoked license, leaving an accident involving bodily injury and failing to notify of property damage.
Gervonta Davis ‘in JAIL after boxer violated his house arrest’
Gervonta Davis has been sent to jail after allegedly breaching the terms of his 90-day house arrest, according to reports.
The boxer was initiallyset to serve a home detentionfor his involvement in a 2020 hit and run.