Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis jail updates — Boxer to serve remainder of 90-day house arrest in prison after breaching terms

BOXING star Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has reportedly been ordered to serve the remainder of his home detention in jail after being taken into custody.

Following an “impromptu hearing” yesterday – Gervonta Davis’ attorney Michael Tomko confirmed toThe Baltimore Bannerthat his client was set to serve the rest of his sentence behind bars.

The boxer was initiallyset to serve a home detentionfor his involvement in a 2020 hit and run.

In February this year,Davispleaded guilty to four offences relating to the incident three years ago, in which he smashed into a car carrying four people – including a pregnant woman.

He admitted to running a red light, driving with a revoked license, leaving an accident involving bodily injury and failing to notify of property damage.

