Zhanna D’Art death updates — Vegan Instagram influencer, 39, ‘died of starvation’ say friends after exotic fruit diet

More on Zhanna D’Art’s passing

The Russian national – known as Zhanna D’Art to her social media followers – died on July 21 in Malaysia while on a tour of south-eastern Asia, reportsRTVI.

Zhanna Samsonova, 39, previously told how she spent four years eating and drinking just fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices.

The influencer was an active promoter of a raw food vegan and previously said: “I eat simple food, although I have a lot of experience as a raw food chef. I love creating my own recipes and inspiring people to eat healthier.

“For the last four years, my diet has been only fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and juices.

” I only got to this level after five years on a completely raw vegan diet.

“I see my body and mind transform every day. I love my new me, and never move on to the habits that I used to use.”