Since I was 22, I have flown privately, dated Real Housewives & made friends with millions. Now I am running a yacht and jet business

One man’s life has been filled with many different experiences. From flying private jets, to partying and dating celebrities.

The U.S. Sun gave a look at his high roller lifestyle, and how his Rolodex has been used to make big money.

Justin Estill has been living the good life for 39 years and started a rental company with Manny Galera. Dream Prestiges.

This company offers top-tier concierge services including yachts, private jets, and luxury rentals.

Justin is a Texan who lives between Miami and New York City.

He didn’t start travelling like a star until his 20s due to humble origins.

He told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview: “Being a Texas native, private planes are very rare.”

The first time I flew in a private jet, it was an amazing experience. First time I took a private jet from East Hampton to Miami.

It is a completely new experience.

You can drive right up to a plane’s tarmac with little or no security. It is a very smooth, and luxurious experience.

Flying High

Justin’s private jets and yachts offer all amenities for serving the richest.

Renting a yacht is usually done in 4-hour blocks. However, this can extend to 6 or 8 hours.

For around $2500 (excluding the tip to the captain), you could get a four hour trip, he added.

Some private jets are even more expensive, and some look like apartment-sized planes.

He said: “We’ve got planes that have bedrooms. We have Maybach Sprinters, which are completely customized. Security, chefs on board, everything.”

The cost of renting a private plane from Dream Prestiges can range from $15000 up to $35000 for one-way rental.

The riders’ requests include bottles priced at five-figure prices.

“Caviar, champagne, wine, Pétrus,” he said.

Sometimes we receive bottles worth $15000 or $20000 of wine and alcohol that our customers wanted.

BITE THE BIG APPLE

When I moved to New York I was modeling Ford campaigns and Wilhelmina campaigns.

“I then got into the nightlife and worked in clubs. “I helped open all the venues you have ever visited in New York,” said he.

The city is a great place to work. Nightlife in the cityJustin wanted to try something different and went to Miami in order to work with luxury circles.

He said, “I’ve done real estate for the last five years and Dream Prestiges followed after.”

Dating In The Limelight

Justin was introduced to a high-class lifestyle that led him to meet and date people from wealthier backgrounds, including Ramona Singe of Real Housewives of New York.

“I have dated lots of rich divorced women. Ramona [Singer] He said, “I dated on the lower side for quite a while.”

Justin is putting all his energy into his business, even though he has worked in TV and been in the spotlight.

I always remain behind the scenes. I am more of a businessman,” revealed he.

LIVING A DREAM

He got the idea to start a luxury concierge business after meeting Manny.

Manny, who I met when I first came to Miami for my real estate licensing and to obtain residency here, and I co-created the company.

The marketing department was hired after he had a concept for Dream Prestiges. “I just stuck with it,” he explained.

Justin has a clientele with net worths that can be in the billions.

We deal with businessmen of all levels, including those who have net worths in the millions and billions.

He said, “They can come to get a Rolls Royce. They’ll also take a bigger yacht and a car.”