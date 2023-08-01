Peter Andre says he’s ‘struggling beyond belief’ over Princess’ boyfriend saying ‘I’m not happy’

PETER Andre has admitted he’s really not happy about his 16-year-old daughter having a boyfriend.

Princess, whose mum is Katie Price, revealed she was dating earlier this year and wasted no time in featuring the lad on her YouTube channel.

Peter is not happy about Princess having a boyfriend

Princess revealed she had a boyfriend earlier this year

And now strict Pete has opened up about hard he is finding it, telling Woman magazine: “I’m not happy about this at all. I’m struggling beyond belief, but that’s life. We’ve had many chats. I have very strict rules in my house.

“I had this rule that would never have a boyfriend until she was 38, and now she’s 16 and she’s talking about boys!”

He went on to reveal that his viewpoint has slightly changed on the issue thanks to his wife Emily helping him realise the error of his ways.

“But Emily really made me realise that I can’t treat her differently to how I treated Junior at that age,” Pete explained.

“That’s where my old school mentality had to change. It took a while, but I’ve got there.”

Pete also shares son Junior, 18, with ex-wife Katie, and he is now married to doctor Emily MacDonagh and the couple share children Theo and Amelia.

Princess has really come into her own in recent years, and recenlty landed a four-figure clothing deal – following in her mum’s footsteps.

She signed her first modelling contract with online retailer PrettyLittleThing, collaborating with the clothing giant on their social media pages.

The rising star had her boyfriend do her make-up on YouTube

Princess has grown up in the public eye

