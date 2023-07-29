The ‘aggressively-pink’ kiddie pools I bought for $5 keep my decks clean.

A PROFESSIONAL GARDENER revealed that he uses a surprising product to clean his garden.

A bright pink kiddie pool might seem like it’s meant for little girls to splash around in, but it actually serves as the perfect set-up space.

3 Alex Calamia, a professional gardener who shares his gardening tips on TikTok for those with green fingers in the making Credit: alexcalamia/TikTok

3 He said an unlikely product – a pink kiddie pool – has kept his gardening process mess-free Credit: alexcalamia/TikTok

Alex Calamia@alexcalamia, a self-proclaimed lover of plants, is also passionate about science and gardening.

Green thumb often shares his tips for those wanting to take up gardening. His latest purchase of $5 has allowed him to keep the process clean.

“One of my favorite garden tools is this aggressively pink kiddie pool,” he began in the You can also watch the video below..

“We know potting soil can get things a little dirty, so I decided to use this kiddie pool to pot up plants in my house during the winter time and it kept all the dirt inside.”

Instead of leaving soil crumbs or leaf clips on your floor to spread, you can easily clean it up with this tub.

“Now I’m even using it to keep my outdoor deck clean from potting soil.

“It’s just so much easier than having to pick up the dirt, it saves a lot of time, and it’s kind of fun.”

“What a great idea. Recently, I made a mess. My poor gardener ended up cleaning up my mess,” one person wrote.

“So smart,” another praised.

“Never thought of this. Fantastic idea,” echoed a third.