Y&R Weekly Spoilers : Daniel and Lily Click Devon and Abby Consequences Ashley wants blood

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers indicate a hot week full of naughty dramalicious action coming up in Genoa City, Wisconsin. As one month winds, another starts fans will experience calamity and caution.

The Young And The Restless spoilers – Genoa City Is Ablaze

Before we drop all the delicious deets for you, let’s put the upcoming action in context by reviewing what preceded and will lead to naughty consequences. There were many hot sides to Thanksgiving, and it wasn’t just about the turkey.

The Naked Heiress Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) gobsmacked her parents Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) by refusing to sup with them–her marriage to Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) is on fire and she might not be able to put out the blaze!

Anxiety was also arousing at the Abbott family gathering, as patriarch Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), chastised his sis Ashley Abbott(Eileen Davidson), for grousing over Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters)

Sneaky Ashley couldn’t take it anymore and told Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) it’s soooo on baby—let’s bring down that villainess!

Y&R Spoilers – Thanksgiving In Genoa City

Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), a troubled teenager, was grateful to Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case), for her apartment. Her little brat Johnny Abbott(Paxton Mishkind), also apologized for his shouting at her. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) can’t quit being Chelsea’s caretaker and this miffed GF Lily Winters (Christel Khalil).

Most surprising was Daniel Romalotti’s (Michael Graziadei) beautiful face back for a family reunion.

Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) was insecure and told his cousin Nate Hastings, Sean Dominic), where to go. Tucker always had Tucker’s back. Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) did not like this and we’re not sure why she is still a part of this story ….

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), a lovely man, got highly drunk and proposed Sally Spectra to Courtney Hope (Courtney Hope) following a visit with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

The Young And The Restless spoilers – Week Ahead Full of Steam

All of the chaos from last week is gone this week keeping rearing its head as Devon tells Lily he slept with Abby which is why they are down another employee–Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan)—due to his hot head behavior. Jack is reassured by Diane on Monday that she will always be a good friend. Victor, Nick and Nate get huffy over Chance’s disloyal Abby.

On Wednesday couple drama rules when Adam gets real with Sally, LilBilly reach out and Nate questions Elena’s loyalty which is all kinds of rich.

Y&R Spoilers – Week Ahead Full Of Action

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 Genoa City kicks into the Christmas spirit as Daniel reminisces with Lily about their hellion days, Nikki discovers Phyllis’s secret and Diane does more sweettalking.

This week ends with Victor warning Adam and Nick to be careful.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with Y&R right now. For The Young and the Restless news and spoilers, be sure to check back often.