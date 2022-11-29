Which California team has the best NBA outright odds?

NBA teams from California have always been some of the best teams in any given season and almost always have a say in how the season is set to shape up. The four Californian teams in the NBA currently are Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors (+650)

The defending NBA champions cemented their dynasty last season, just in case there was any doubt that this period wouldn’t be remembered the same. Their starting line-up is still the best, and they’ve still got Jordan Poole, but there isn’t a lot behind that now. They’ve gambled on youth and have Andre Iguodala – more or less – working as a mentor. It’s foolish to write the Warriors off, and when the big three are fit and firing, they’ve never really been beaten. As long as their core is fit and firing, they’ll remain the team to beat.

Los Angeles Clippers (+700)

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s high-profile moves to the Clippers back in 2019 have not gone fully to plan. Leonard is back in the team, and they have decent odds to win the NBA this season, but old problems continue.

As the standings reflect on nba.com, they’ve not made a great start to this season, and Leonard’s never really been fully up to speed in the regular season, having to manage his minutes for some time, but even with a fit Leonard, the Clippers have lacked a real playmaker in the last couple of years, and it seems like that will continue to elude them.

Los Angeles Lakers (+6000)

The Lakers have made an abject start to the season. That is not something that’s often said about the Lakers, who have won the most NBA titles in the league’s history along with the Boston Celtics. The problems from last season seem to have been exacerbated. The players can’t be held entirely responsible any longer.

The team is just full of bad fits, which is incredible, considering they have some of the most talented players in the league, including LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. Davis and James even led the side to a championship in 2020, which makes this all the more bizarre. Westbrook has been coming off the bench in recent weeks, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to help them much defensively or help them space their offense any better.

Sacramento Kings (+20000)

Based on these odds, the Sacramento Kings are not going to be anywhere close to winning the NBA title this season. According to nbastuffer.com, the Kings are rated among the worst teams in the season so far. The Kings have made some strides this season, beating some big teams, including the Lakers and the Warriors, but no one is really expecting them to even make the playoffs. For the Kings, it’s all about trying to build a side around De’Aaron Fox for the coming years and landing on something that they can be proud of.