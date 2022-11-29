Two people were saved from the small plane that crashed into power-line tower

A pilot and his passenger have been rescued after a small plane crashed into a power line tower in Maryland.

The 66-year-old pilot, Patrick Merkle, of Washington, D.C. was flying a single-engine plane on Nov. 27 when it crashed into a a power-line tower, according to Police.

Police say the crash trapped Janet Williams (66), and the pilot in power lines.

Police responded to the report of the plane crash and found the plane suspended from the power-line tower at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Additional authorities were also dispatched to assist with the assessment and resolution of the crisis, according to police.

EMS personnel were able to successfully rescue the two trapped individuals from the plane at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, said Montgomery Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, in a Conference.

Police say that the pilot and his passenger were both taken to hospital by police.

Chief Goldstein announced that conditions for both men have improved, and that one of them remains in hospital.

PepcoConnect power company joined authorities on the scene as approximately 85,000 people lost their power because of the storm. Pepco.

Due to power outages from the damage to the tower, Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery College were closed on Nov. 28 while repairs were made to restore power, said the Montgomery County MD Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Chief Goldstein stated that the plane was taken out of the tower on Nov. 28, at around 3:00 a.m.

At this time, however, the plane hasn’t been moved from the site as the National Traffic Safety Board continues its investigation, Captain Garcia of the MD State Police stated at the press conference.

The police say that there’s no evidence of crime or foul play, however the investigation continues.