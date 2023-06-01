Y&R rumors: Cameron kirsten assaults pregnant Sally Spectra

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) is out for blood, but it’s not just Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) that he has an axe to grind with. Sure, Cameron’s obsession started with Sharon, but Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) had a thing or two to do with him spending the last 20 years in prison.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Cameron Kirsten Wants Revenge

Longtime The Young and the Restless fans may recall Cameron Kirsten’s final scenes on the CBS soap opera. Nick, Sharon, Cameron, and others ended up together in the plane. The three ended up parachuting into a field of corn after a fight. Actually, Cameron didn’t have much choice in the matter, Nick pushed him from the airplane.

Nick Newman “steal” Sharon, according to Cameron, also helped him capture the police and pushed him out of an airplane. If it weren’t for Nick, Cameron would have slipped away in to the shadows again, only to keep stalking and harassing Sharon. So, it’s not just Sharon who should be worried.

Y&R Spoilers – Sally Spectra In Danger?

The Young and the Restless SpoilersWhile Nick Newman watches over Sharon, Faith, and the home, Sally Spectra, played by Courtney Hope, is what he really needs to be concerned about.

Nick never thought that Cameron Kirsten would go after his girlfriend, while he played house with Sharon and Faith. He was waiting for another attack.

Y&R spoilers have been teasing that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) gets a chance to prove his love for Sally and “step up.” Can that chance save her from Cameron Kirsten?

Could Sally lose her baby if he attacks Sally? Let us know what you think in the comments below and keep checking back here for more Y&R spoilers, rumors, and news.