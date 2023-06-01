Spencer Sutherland, musician and actress of ‘Knights of the Zodiac”, is in a relationship with the “Knights of the Zodiac”.

Madison Iseman from “Knights of the Zodiac” is dating musician Spencer Sutherland. Although the duration of the relationship is not known, Spencer Sutherland began appearing in Madison Iseman’s timeline on social media around the middle of the 2010s.

Madison Iseman is a South Carolina native born February 14, 1997 in Myrtle Beach. In 2013, she was a teenager when she began working in entertainment, starring in “Second Chances,” a family movie.

She appeared in both “She Will Be Free”, “Ticket to Haunted Mansion” in the same calendar year. She then began 2014 by playing a bit part in “Modern Family.” Her onscreen credits grew as the years went by.

Madison Iseman poses for a picture at the Samsung 2022 Galaxy Creators Lounge on August 10th, 2022 in New York City. | Source: Getty Images

You may recognize her in “Anabelle comes home,” “Goosebumps 2 Slappy’s Revenge,” or the horror series from 2021, “I Know What You Did last Summer.” The actress has been busy with her latest project. Share the Screen Mark Dacascos is a star in the 2023 film “Knights of the Zodiac”.

Viewers have become curious as her career grows, especially her love life. Fans are fortunate that the actress has made her personal life public and shared bits of information about it online.

Madison Iseman Is Single

Spencer Sutherland and Iseman have been dating for a while. The musician’s first appearance on Iseman’s Instagram page was in January 2016, When she called him her favorite cup, it was a compliment. She showed that they were getting closer by 2021. Tattoos that match. Since then, the actress has dedicated many sweet messages to him and his relationship.

She shared pictures of the many years that they celebrated Halloween with each other in October 2020. Writing“We only agreed to this commitment so that we could document the changes in our hair over time (mine, (the pumpkin),(I love you )).”

Few months earlier, in the beginning stages of pandemics, she had posted a picture of her and Sutherland kissing. Iseman confessed her love, writing she was thankful to be in quarantine together with Sutherland. She wrote in the caption of her post that she felt grateful to be stuck with him. continued:

It’s fine, we can make espresso together at home. “You’re right next to me and you don’t even know that I posted this.”

Spencer Sutherland is a former ‘X Factor” contestant

Sutherland, born 1992 in Pickerington (Ohio), is a singer. He began to sing at a young age and has continued his commitment by participating in shows and musicals. Before moving to Los Angeles, he performed at local restaurants as well as other venues.

The artist, You can read more about it here: as a soulful pop- and R&B-influenced singer, started releasing music in the early 2010s and decided to try his luck on ‘X Factor UK’ in 2017. The X-Factor UK was a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent. This is an example of a good auditionNicole Scherzinger performed “Let’s Get It On”, a song by Marvin Gaye. Song along. After his interview, he received four positive responses.

Elvis Duran, a radio legend and Sutherland’s first patron, named him “Artist of The Month” in July 2017. National Television NBC Today to talk about his success. His career started to flourish in the year following.

Recent completion of his degree The 2023 TourIn His Mania Tour, which lasted from March to April. In November 2022 the singer shared dates, places, and links for booking tickets.