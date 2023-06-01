The TikToker insults the Men’s Wearhouse wedding suit, and gets dragged

Social media users have criticized a TikTok user for complaining about a Men’s Wearhouse suit. The full story is here.

Audacity is the only thing that some people possess! If you’ve ever been married before or have been to your share of weddings, you likely know the most important day of your life comes down to planning every nook and cranny to perfection.

Even though you can expect some things to not go as planned, it is important that everything is in order with your wedding venue, bridal party and attire. Speaking of the latter, the bride and groom’s dress and suit must be in tip-top shape. After all, pictures last a lifetime. That said, when a man took to TikTok to complain about his Men’s Warehouse wedding suit, folks had no sympathy. Here’s the 4-1-1.

A man complains on TikTok about his Men’s Wearhouse wedding suit and the video is pretty cringeworthy.

Some folks really don’t know the importance of planning. TikTok posted a video on May 28th, 2023. Frank Rossiter He shared a clip of his dissatisfaction with his wedding dress. “It’s my wedding day and I got my suit from Men’s Wearhouse,” Mark said as she showed his full ensemble in a floor-length mirror. “It’s awful. Don’t ever go to Men’s Wearhouse.”

The clip continues as Frank shows his best man and groomsmen (in this case, a woman) before returning to his gray wedding suit. “But look how s—y I look,” Frank says as his groomsmen and best woman laugh in the background.

TikTok users have stitched Frank’s video about his wedding suit and have read him for filth.

Babies, the Internet has little sympathy for those who get themselves into difficult situations. Frank also revealed that he had not tried on his suit before the wedding. What a fool! Frank’s revelation was followed by a lot of teasing in the comment section. Not to mention, folks have also stitched Frank’s video and are reading him for filth.

TikTok creator Callie @_cal_cifer called out the obvious in her video and explained that Frank “is placing blame where it doesn’t belong.” While it’s true that the gray suit doesn’t look flattering on him due to lack of tailoring, she shared that this is his fault.

Callie also shared the same feelings as Callie, and called Frank out for posting the video. She claimed that Frank was at fault for the mistake.

TikTok’s creator, who was also the final cherry to top off this list. Happy’s @.happyfeet stitch where she actually shared that she’s a former employee of Men’s Wearhouse. She revealed that employees “specifically tell the grooms to come in and try on the suit.” Should the suit or something not fit, the store can make the necessary alterations in a day or two.

The creator also pointed out that people’s weight fluctuates all the time so he likely purchased the suit months in advance without doing a final fitting. You’re out of luck.

