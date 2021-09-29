You’ve been using your dishwasher wrong this whole time – you just need this one kitchen staple as a rinse aid

SO IT seems like you’ve been using your dishwasher wrong this whole time.

It’s okay. This is how you can make your dishes look sparkling clean without using any detergents or cleaning products.

Carolina McCauley, who shares amazing home hacks on her social media, shared that you should add a few drops of vinegar the next time you run the dishwasher.

She said in her video: “Did you know that you can use vinegar as a rinse aid for your dishwasher and your dishes will actually be cleaner?”

She also claimed that it can help clean the dishwasher itself.

If you do decide to give this hack a try, it is important not to use too much. This can cause your machine’s seals to crack and leak.

People used to put lemons in dishwashers before the vinegar hack was popular.

A lifestyle blogger revealed in a video she puts used and seedless lemons in her dishwasher.

Citric acid deodorizes and removes limescale, according to her.

It also allegedly makes your dishes shine.

Many repairmen responded to her viral video to deny that it was true.

One dishwasher repairman quickly wrote: “Never use anything lemon in your dishwasher! It will destroy the rubber.”

This will then cause your dishwasher to leak mid-cycle and repairing it can cost hundreds.

Another repairman stated that lemons with seeds can clog the heating element. This is the fan-shaped structure at the bottom.

Another repair person said that glasses can become cloudy and brittle if they are washed in the dishwasher while you use the lemon.

