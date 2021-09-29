Mum in hysterics after very rude-looking monkey book

WHEN you’re helping your child learn to read, the last thing that you want to see is an explicit illustration.

One mum couldn’t believe it when she noticed a rather cheeky drawing in her daughter’s new reading book.

2 Sharon couldn’t believe her daughter got the book from school Credit: Sharon Outterside Hansford

Sharon Hansford noticed the rude detail when her six-year-old daughter came home from school with a new reading book about a monkey.

When the mum started reading the book with her daughter, she noticed that the pictures were a little on the rude side, and that the book featured a monkey who was ‘banging his drums’.

As the mum was shocked to see the monkey banging on two drums while sitting on a branch, the image made her ponder.

Although the mom was shocked at the images, she decided to share the funny pictures with other parents via a Facebook group.

Many parents agreed that the image looked rude and the post received a lot of comments.

One woman commented: “Omg”,

While another wanted to know: “Who is this artist who paint [sic] this”.

2 The ‘rude’ book left the mum in hysterics Credit: Sharon Outterside Hansford

