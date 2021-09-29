Mum in hysterics after very rude-looking monkey book

Mum in hysterics after very rude-looking monkey book
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

WHEN you’re helping your child learn to read, the last thing that you want to see is an explicit illustration. 

One mum couldn’t believe it when she noticed a rather cheeky drawing in her daughter’s new reading book. 

Sharon couldn't believe her daughter got the book from school

2

Sharon couldn’t believe her daughter got the book from schoolCredit: Sharon Outterside Hansford

Sharon Hansford noticed the rude detail when her six-year-old daughter came home from school with a new reading book about a monkey. 

When the mum started reading the book with her daughter, she noticed that the pictures were a little on the rude side, and that the book featured a monkey who was ‘banging his drums’. 

As the mum was shocked to see the monkey banging on two drums while sitting on a branch, the image made her ponder. 

Although the mom was shocked at the images, she decided to share the funny pictures with other parents via a Facebook group. 

Many parents agreed that the image looked rude and the post received a lot of comments. 

One woman commented: “Omg”,

While another wanted to know: “Who is this artist who paint [sic] this”. 

The 'rude' book left the mum in hysterics

2

The ‘rude’ book left the mum in hystericsCredit: Sharon Outterside Hansford

Elsewhere, a woman shares how she’s a stay at home mum at 22 but loves it because she is gifted designer bags by her husband 

Plus, a kids sleep expert has revealed how to ensure that kids get a good night’s sleep – it’s as simple as beating nightmares. 

And a professional cleaner shares her £2 must-have product & how to use it to clean everything from the loo to the dishwasher.

Meghan Markle hugged children and read her picture book, The Bench, to them during her Harlem school tour in New York.

Latest News

Previous articleYou’ve been using your dishwasher wrong this whole time – you just need this one kitchen staple as a rinse aid
Next articleMother Warns Other Parents as Daughter Swallows 23 Magnets Trying to Recreate TikTok Trend

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact