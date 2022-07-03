You’re in the top 2/3 of the people who can locate the remote control amongst the furniture in less than a minute.

LOSEING the remote control is an universal experience (pardon my pun).

You think you’re an expert at finding remotes? This brainteaser can test your skills.

Only one third of people can find the hidden remote control in this image in under a minute

2

In this image, only one third of people can locate the remote control hidden in the picture in less than a minuteCredit: ScS

ScS, a UK furniture company, has launched a series interior design-themed brain teasers.

One third of people find the remote control within the furniture in less than 60 seconds.

It takes on average 40 seconds to locate the remote control within the cluttered image.

You don’t have to worry if you are still having trouble with your brain after the clock runs out.

The remote can be seen at the center of the image if you look at its bottom border.

If you’re still having trouble, the remote can also be found at the right side of large potted plants.

Although the image is a nightmare for minimalists, ScS captured the frustration of losing a remote.

As is often the case in real life the remote control was not able to travel very far. It was always right under your nose.

It takes an average of 40 seconds to locate the remote in this brainteaser

2

This brainteaser requires an average of 40 seconds for the remote to be located.Credit: ScS

