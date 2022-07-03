Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Makler Reached Out To Send A Message Following His Hospitalization

In the time since Travis Barker was transported by ambulance Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles His children are now on social media. Ask for prayers, and then thank those who helped you. Kourtney Kardashian has yet to speak publicly about her husband’s reported bout with pancreatitis, as she apparently has not left the drummer’s side. Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, however, has now reached out with a sweet message to her ex and his “beautiful wife.”

After Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker and 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya posted to Instagram regarding his hospitalization, their mother Shanna Moakler released a statement to ET I also want to thank everyone for their support.

I am grateful to all who reached out to me and my father to be. I know he’s in good hands, surrounded with loving support and the best medical staff and Kourtney his beautiful wife.

It was nice and cordial of Shanna Moakler to mention her ex-husband’s new wife, as the Celebrity Big Brother Alum Has been recognized to Kourtney Kardashian gets some shade Among them were other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family in the past. Moakler seems to have made reference to the Travis Barker survived a 2008 plane crash in speaking to the Blink 182 member’s resilience. She said:

I pray for Travis’s speedy recovery. I also pray for my children’s comfort, as they are always worried and concerned. Travis has overcome the odds many times, and I have faith that with his support system he can do it again. I will always be there to support him and my kids.

Shanna Moakler was asked to weigh in on the affairs of her ex-husband, and his wife. Their Third wedding ceremony — a lavish affair in Italy — Moakler wished the happy couple all the best She also thanked them for including her kids on this special day. She also extended congratulations following the couple’s first (unofficial) ceremony Las Vegas, after the 2022 Grammy Awards.

She even shared her thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s attempts to expand their blended family , saying that while she doesn’t get involved in their personal lives, she thinks it’s fantastic if they want to have a baby. Kardashian has three children with Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign (not Raymond) — and along with Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya (whom Moakler shares with Oscar De La Hoya), Barker and his ex-wife share 18-year-old son Landon Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s fertility journey was featured heavily in the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The couple was shown trying IVF treatments. However, when they failed to achieve their desired outcome, they were openly honest about other less conventional methods. Quail eggs as a mainstay . Kourtney even suggested that a doctor be consulted drinking her husband’s semen Her thyroid levels. Barker’s current hospitalization does not require such treatments.