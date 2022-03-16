Young Dolph Shot 22 Times, Autopsy Reveals

Young Dolph was shot 22 times in the hail of gunfire that ended the famed rapper’s life at a Memphis bakery last November, new autopsy results reported by WHBQ-TV reveal.

According to West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center’s findings, Adolph Thorton Jr. was hit in the left chest and abdomen, right chin, right shoulder, right neck, right shoulder and both arms. The station reported.

Young Dolph’s aunt, Rita Myers, said Tuesday she was still waiting to see the report and bracing herself considering the details already reported by local media.

“It’s difficult to process. This takes us through it all again. We’re going through a whole lot right now, and this adds to it,”Myers says Rolling Stone.

In a January interview the week her nephew’s murder suspects were publicly identified, Myers said her family was still reeling: “Our family has suffered a tremendous loss, because he was the glue that held our family together.”

Young Dolph’s brazen daylight assassination unfolded Nov. 17, 2021, when two gunmen traveling in a stolen Mercedes-Benz ambushed the artist as he visited a Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in his hometown.

Justin Johnson, 23 and Cornelius Smith 32 were indicted later. Through Shelby County Criminal Court defense lawyers, they pleaded not guilty last month to the first-degree murder charges.

Young Dolph was born and raised in Chicago, but moved to Memphis as a toddler with his parents. The 2008 mixtape earned him notoriety. Paper Route CampaignThen, he released his debut album in 2016 King of Memphisand his collaborations avec Megan Thee Stallion (T.I.) and Gucci Mane.

The 36-year-old rapper was well-known for his generosity and his work with local talent through Paper Route Empire, his independent label.

Prosecutors previously confirmed that Johnson, one the men in the murder indictment named, was following his own rap career, as Straight Drop. On his now defunct Instagram account, he posted a Nov. 5 photo in which he was wearing large sunglasses. “PRE”A pendant attached to a chain around his waist.

Prosecutors stated last month that they believe they have the motive for the senseless murder, but they didn’t reveal it. The next hearing was scheduled for March 24, for the alleged gunmen.