‘The Bachelorette’ To Make History in Season 19

ABC has just received a shocking sequel to Bachelor Clayton Echard’s season of dumpster fire: The two women that he claimed to love, but was actually very pissed off about, will be his co-stars in Season 19. The Bachelorette

After Tuesday’s season 26 finale of The Bachelor ABC announced that Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will share the rose duties this summer. Both women thought that Echard was a good match for them, but he later admitted he was in love with her and they went to bed together.Three womenThe final days of their marathon relationship. Rule One Bachelor club: don’t kiss and tell so much, bruh.

This is a first for the long-running franchise — two bachelorettes going on dates with the same gang of guys.

ABC announced that Windey, 30 years old, is the host of the new season in its announcement. “is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

ABC, however, says Recchia, 25 years old, has the needs “a man who will travel the world with her. After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Recchia and now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure.”

The BachelorIt won consistently its time period in this season’s 18-49 audience. After 35 days on multi-platform viewing, the average viewer was 6.9 million and it received a 2.5 rating among demos.

Season 19 The BacheloretteMonday, July 11, 2010: