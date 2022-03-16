Jeanine Pirro Laughs at Geraldo Rivera’s Suggestion that Putin Manipulated Trump (Video).

Jeanine Pirro, a well-known supporter of the disgraced ex President Donald Trump. She screamed at (who else?) during Fox News’ Tuesday shoutfest, taking her hero worship to new levels. Geraldo Rivera.

The moment occurred during a discussion about the situation in Ukraine. “The Five.”Or, more accurately, Fox News’ discussion about how horrible Joe Biden is supposed to be handling the U.S. reaction to the Ukraine situation.

Like fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Pirro was adamant that it’s actually President Joe Biden’s fault that Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“I tell you right now that he didn’t do it when Trump was president because he knew that Donald Trump would come in,”Pirro said that he was imagining Trump giving some hard talk. “He wouldn’t care it was NATO or non-NATO. And don’t tell me that Putin isn’t afraid of someone.”

Pirro added that “Biden is responsible for the decline of the West,“ and a “wuss” who isn’t standing up to “a bully in the schoolyard.”

Pirro went on with these lines until Rivera interrupted Pirro, who asked. “How do you know Putin wasn’t playing Trump? How do you know?” And that’s when Pirro lost it, screaming defenses of Trump that bordered on fan fiction.

Oh stop, he wasn’t playing Trump. He didn’t invade when Trump was president. It’s not about loving Trump. It’s about the fact that Trump had everybody against the wall!”

Rivera attempted to reframe the question around Putin’s state of mind, to which Pirro responded, “I don’t give a damn what Putin thinks. I only care what Putin did. And he was a wuss when Trump was president, and that’s the end of it.”OK!

Below is the entire thing. And to be clear, no, this wasn’t Cecily Strong doing her “SNL”Pirro impression It was the real thing.