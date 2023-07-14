Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis Summers Ever Learn Her Lesson?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers hint that Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is ready to reveal herself, and by the looks of it, she’ll land in jail, very soon. As Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) celebrates “a win”, Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) won’t be too far away, ready to rescue Red by finding EMT Carson (Walter Belenky) and bribing bringing him forth.

During a recent episode, Phyllis once again declared war on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). She’s been in this “hiding” mess because she went to extremes with this rivalry, which begs the question: will Red ever learn her lesson?

Y&R Spoilers: Phyllis Summers Almost Ruined Her Life & Her Daughter’s

Y&R spoilers suggest that Phyllis will likely get off on all charges and resume her life in Genoa City. But, after aligning with Jeremey Stark (James Hyde), faking her own death, hiding from her loved ones and children for months; Red almost lost it all. Heck, she almost lost her own life, for real!

Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) did the “right thing” when he found out about what his mom was up to. While many may have judged him for throwing his mother under the bus, at the end of the day, he was honest and has (pretty much) moved on with his life.

Meanwhile, his sister Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) is falling apart. Her marriage is over, she’s moved out of the Abbott Mansion, and her time with little Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez) is limited. All because she decided to keep her mom’s lie hidden.

Y&R Spoilers: What Was The Purpose Of This Storyline?

Phyllis faking her death seemed like the final sledgehammer in the Red versus Jenkins saga. A culmination of years upon years of bad blood. The two ladies have had an incredible rivalry, but it’s time for them both to move on, or at least take a break from it all.

At this point, it’s clear that Phyllis is the instigator, and if “faking” her own death didn’t cause Diane to lose it all, then really nothing will. Sometimes the best revenge is living a peaceful life, but will Phyllis ever learn this lesson?

Phyllis is ready to return to GC and bring Diane down, but is it all redundant at this point? Share your thoughts on this storyline, below.

Don’t miss a moment of your favorite CBS soap to see what Red will be up to next and visit this site daily for the best Young and the Restless updates, news, and spoilers.