Skye, the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Skye, a new character from Season 2, is introduced to fans. Continue reading to find out more about this new character. Source: Prime Video

This article contains spoilers to Season 2, episode 3 of I Turned Pretty This Summer. At long last, Summer I Turned Pretty It’s back! Based on author Jenny Han’s popular novel trilogy of the same name, the second season of the hit Prime Video series takes place the following summer — but various flashbacks show what the Conklin and Fisher families went through during Susannah’s (Rachel Blanchard) final months.

The article continues after the advertisement

“When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies,” the official synopsis reads. Susannah’s sister and Skye (Elsie Fisher), her daughter, are the “unexpected visitors” in this story. Continue reading to find out more!

Source: Prime Video Elsie Fisher, Kyra Sedgewick and other actors bring to life new characters in Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

The article continues after the advertisement

Skye’s not in the Summer I Turned Pretty book series.

You may not remember Skye. Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy, don’t fret — they’re a brand new character created for the Prime Video series. According to the show’s official Facebook pageSkye, the non-binary relative of Conrad and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), has no friends her own age.

Skye has a “super” close relationship with Julia (another character that was created for this series and is played by Kyra, the beautiful actress). Unfortunately, Skye hasn’t had the chance to get to know her cousins — but that could all change this summer because Skye and their mom are heading to Cousins Beach!

The article continues after the advertisement

Elsie Fisher teased Skye briefly, saying E! News, We get to create a whole new character. “I was drawn to this project because I could play someone who is still true to me, yet different than the characters that people had seen me portray before.

The article continues after the advertisement

Jenny Han has previously discussed the changes that she made to the television series. This included the introduction of several new diverse characters. She said E! News, “I approached it as if i was going to write this book by 2021.”

She told the publication that “the characters are still the same but with all the time passed, I believe it is just a new moment.” Even though it may not seem like much time has passed, 13 years is a considerable amount. Cultures have evolved in many ways.

The article continues after the advertisement

Skye’s aunt Julia, Skye’s mother is trying to get the house on the beach sold.

In Episode 3 titled, “Love Sick,” Conrad revealed that Susannah’s sister, Julia, was trying to steal the beach house from the Fisher brothers. Jeremiah (Lola Tung), and Belly pay Skye and Julia a visit. Julia informs them that she is moving ahead with the sale.

Source: Prime Video