Michelle Monaghan & Her Aussie Husband Have Two Children – The Actress Will Not Raise Them in Australia

Michelle Monaghan and her husband, Peter White, have celebrated nearly two decades of marriage and welcomed a son and a daughter. However, during an interview, the actress revealed the Australian behavior that made her decide not to raise her children there.

While she has made a name for herself as an actress, Michelle Monaghan’s husband has proved his talent as a versatile designer. However, in recent years, Peter White has focused his passion on making art, which he regularly shares on social media.

During their 18-year marriage, Michelle Monaghan and her husband have welcomed two children, and she often documents their upbringing in the States on Instagram. However, the actress joked that the way Australians speak fueled her choice not to raise her kids there.

Michelle Monaghan and Peter White at the FOX Golden Globe Awards Party on January 10, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. | Source: Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan’s Husband’s Creativity Has Seen Him Travel around the World

Peter started his career in graphic design, and over the years, his expertise grew to include working in an array of design disciplines such as fashion, beauty, music, food, industrial, interior, and architecture.

An Australian native, he has traveled to the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and America and decided to focus on creating art following his relocation to Los Angeles. His LinkedIn reads:

“Pete is fueled by a desire to create art that expresses his memories, ideas, dreams and desires in their purest form. His style of luxurious modernism is fresh, sophisticated and devoid of ornamentation – his work, grounded in timelessness, optimism, authenticity and wit.”

Michelle Monaghan and Peter White at the after party for the premiere of “Patriots Day” at AFI Fest on November 17, 2016, in Hollywood, California. | Source: Getty Images

The artist has often been spotted with his actress wife over the years, including in 2013, when they were photographed keeping a watchful eye on their daughter as they took her out for a bike ride.

In 2014, paparazzi caught the couple’s first outing with their then-four-month-old son. The following year, they were seen enjoying a lunch date in West Hollywood, California. In 2016, Michelle and Peter were photographed soaking up the sun and catching a few waves while on vacation in Hawaii.

Four years later, the veteran actress was spotted with her toned physique on display while riding a scooter with a shirtless Peter on a skateboard in tow. The couple recently enjoyed some downtime in Avalon, north of Sydney, Australia.

Michelle Monaghan and Peter White with their children at the Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. (Kids’ Art Museum Project) on May 21, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan Has a Son and a Daughter, Who Has Already Proved Her Talent with a Make-up Brush

Three years after tying the knot in August 2005, Michelle and her husband welcomed their first child: their daughter, Willow Katherine, in Los Angeles. “Everyone is doing great,” Michelle’s publicist said.

Michelle’s daughter has since grown up to have a potential career as a make-up artist, as in 2020, the actress revealed that Willow had impressively done her make-up for a night out. Michelle captioned the post in part:

“[…] My heart is so full! She is talented, has a lovely touch, but the real beauty was getting to sit so close to her! – looking into her eyes and watching her work her magic well, was MAGIC! […]”

Michelle Monaghan, Peter White and their children at The Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by Toys”R”Us on December 17, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. | Source: Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan Revealed the Humorous Reason She Will Not Be Raising Her Children in Australia

During an appearance on “CONAN” in 2022, Michelle Monaghan revealed that her family visited Australia a couple of times a year — if they were lucky — and opened up about her experiences there.