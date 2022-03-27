You may have the disease by looking at your eyes.

Your eyes can reveal a lot about you health.

These signs can indicate warning signs for many conditions, including diabetes.

1 Depending on the state of the diabetes, signs and symptoms can be seen in the eyes. Credit: Getty

Diabetes is a condition that results in high levels of glucose (or sugar) in the blood.

Because the body can’t use glucose properly, the levels of glucose are high.

Diabetes patients have a pancreas that doesn’t produce enough insulin or none at all.

Insulin is a hormone that’s typically produced by your pancreas. It allows glucose to enter cells and then uses it for energy.

With type 1 diabetes, a person’s pancreas produces no insulin, but in type 2 cells in the body become resistant to insulin, so a greater amount of insulin is needed to keep blood glucose levels within a normal range.

There are a few signs that your eyes could indicate diabetes. You should also consult your doctor if you suspect you may have it.

Blurred vision

You might need a new prescription.

It can also be caused due to high blood sugar, underlying or known diabetes. Your vision is affected by this swelling.

This can be fixed by getting blood sugar levels back in the correct range.

Although it is possible to change it, it can take up three months to completely reverse the process.

Cataracts

Diabetes patients are more susceptible to developing cataracts earlier than those without diabetes.

If you have the disease, they can quickly become a bigger problem.

If you are younger and notice something is wrong with your vision (cloudy/blurry, glare), consult your optician to get it checked and mention diabetes.

Glaucoma

This happens because fluid is unable to drain properly and pressure builds up within your eye.

This can cause vision changes and damage to nerves and blood vessels.

Glaucoma is more common in diabetics than in those without. However, it can sometimes cause no symptoms and may lead to severe vision loss.

However, opticians can spot it during routine check-ups.

Glaucoma or diabetes can cause headaches, blurred vision, watery eyes, blurred vision, blurred vision, and eye pains. It’s worth having both examined.

You are more likely to develop a rare condition called Neovascular Glaucoma if you have diabetes. This is where new blood vessels build up on your iris and block fluid flow.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic retinopathy can be caused by damage to the retina, which is the group of cells that absorb light and convert it into images.

It can be caused by high blood sugar and blindness if not treated quickly.

Type 1 diabetes occurs in very few cases before puberty. In adults, it is uncommon unless you have had it for five years.

Typ 2 diabetes may lead to signs and symptoms that are not obvious.