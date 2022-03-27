Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals How She Found Out Co-Stars Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Had Divorced

The Vanderpump RulesFans are still reeling from the breaking up news

regarding Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. They were together for 12 years, two as married couples and nine as the headliners of the reality series. The reality series began in 2013 with their first episode. Their co-stars showed support online, but Ariana Madix is getting candid about how she really found out about her friends’ divorce.

If appearances are any indication, the cast had no idea about the couple’s future marital demise when they filmed the Vanderpump RulesSeason 9 reunion in December. (Or at least, they weren’t showing it.) Ariana Madix said that she learned from Tom Schwartz about her husband’s divorce after the fact. She was just as shocked as everyone else. Madix stated to Entertainment Tonight:

I was by myself in the space, so he just said it kind of casually from the hallway. My jaw was on floor for about 10 minutes. I was like, “OK, well, bye.”

That’s classic Ariana Madix, if I’ve ever heard it. (For a friend’s 12-year-long relationship ending, I would’ve needed more discussion at the on-set than that.) Madix’s boyfriend of eight years, Tom Sandoval, told the outlet that they are “cheering” on both Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney no matter what happens and can’t do much more than that. He stated that the end result would be, “I mean, really, that’s what it is.”

Katie Maloney not only revealed that she and Tom Schwartz are still living together (for the time being), but that the reason for their divorce was because she wasn’t feeling fulfilled, along with lingering issues that she wasn’t ready to discuss yet. It would be interesting to find out if Maloney’s lingering issues in fact have to with her big argument with Tom Sandoval in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, during which she vocalized her husband’s feelings about the bar idea and then wasn’t supported by said spouse in the subsequent fight with Sandoval. However, their star co-star stated that their group dynamic is still strong in the ET interview.

Well, we obviously love both of them very much and they were hanging out the other day, and so, like, I feel like I’m really hopeful that the positivity continues. I’m excited for both of them in whatever they have next in store. Tom and Tom are opening their new bar together.

Before Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz called it quits, co-star Lala Kent had broken up with her fiancé/the father of her child, Randall Emmett. Cheating was reportedly the case, and Kent isn’t afraid to shade him for it in public. In the aftermath of the split, it was also revealed that Madix and Maloney had closed their sandwich shop with Emmett. James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and all the rest of that mess had already ended their engagement.

Perhaps Ariana Madix’s fervent philosophy to never get married is the right idea after all? Because Vanderpump RulesRelationships are falling like flies here. However, fans can enjoy the Schwartz/Maloney rollercoaster ride with either a Peacock Premium membership (or a Hulu subscriber).